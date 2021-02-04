If Patrick Mahomes had one big weakness when he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, it's the fact that he had no idea how to read a defense. Even after taking the reins as the Chiefs starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes still didn't quite understand what he was doing when it came to trying to figure what a defense was going to do.

After three years as a starter, it seems that Mahomes might have finally figured things out. During a session with the media this week, the reigning Super Bowl MVP revealed that not only is he now comfortable reading a defense, but that he's at a "way different level" than he was last year.

"I think every single year that you're in the NFL, you learn more and more," Mahomes said Monday, via PFT. "You get different looks, especially with our offense, we get a lot of crazy looks and crazy blitzes and stuff like that. You have to learn how to adjust and learn how to go out there and make successful plays. This year, I felt super comfortable recognizing defenses, recognizing blitzes, recognizing coverages and being able to get us into the right play and get a successful play going and a completion. It's definitely something that I'll continue to grow and continue to learn, but I feel like I'm at a way different level than I even was last year."

If you're an NFL defensive coordinator, that might be the scariest thing you could possibly hear Mahomes say. The man threw for 50 touchdowns and won the NFL MVP in 2018 and he had no idea what he was doing when it came to reading a defense.

Mahomes then led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in 2019 and he did that even though he didn't understand what he was doing -- as far as reading a defense goes -- until about halfway through the year.

If you're wondering why Mahomes struggled to read defenses early in his career, it's because he hasn't been a quarterback for very long, which is something he explained during a March 2020 appearance on HBO's "The Shop."

"I started playing quarterback junior year of high school, until now, which is like six years," Mahomes said. "I was playing safety and a little bit of quarterback. I didn't understand how to read defenses until halfway through last year. I understood coverages but how to be able to pick up little tendencies defenses do, stuff that [Tom] Brady and them have done, they know it, and they just do it. I was just playing."

For the Buccaneers, this definitely isn't good news. Mahomes threw for 462 yards against them in Week 12 and since then, he's only gotten better at reading defenses, which means we might see another gigantic game from the 25-year-old in Super Bowl LV.