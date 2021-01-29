Patrick Mahomes has accomplished plenty in his four NFL seasons -- and is looking to add more to his resume with a second Super Bowl title. Mahomes can already become the youngest quarterback to win two Super Bowl titles and join Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win two Super Bowls in their first four seasons in the league.

There's another milestone Mahomes can accomplish with a second Super Bowl championship, a feat only a Dallas Cowboys legend has achieved in Super Bowl history. Emmitt Smith is the only player to win two Super Bowl championships and a league MVP award by the age of 25, which Mahomes can match with a victory in Super Bowl LV.

Smith won the league MVP award in 1993 at the age of 24, the same year the Cowboys won their second consecutive Super Bowl championship. The Cowboys running back earned his first Super Bowl title at the age of 23 with the Cowboys in 1992 and took both MVP honors and the Super Bowl title the following year -- at 24 years and 260 days. Technically, Smith is the only player to have two Super Bowl titles and an MVP by 24.

Mahomes can join Smith as the only players to accomplish the feat with a Super Bowl victory, and will become the only quarterback in Super Bowl history to have that on his resume. Mahomes is already the first quarterback to start multiple Super Bowls at 25 or younger and the youngest player ever to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP. He's the third quarterback since starts were first tracked since 1950 to win 25+ games in a span of 26 starts since Tom Brady (2003-2004) and Jim McMahon (1985-1987).

Averaging 34.1 points per game as a starter in the postseason -- the most in NFL history -- Mahomes is 6-1 in his postseason career (with his lone loss coming in overtime against Brady and the New England Patriots in a game where he didn't get the ball in the extra period). Mahomes is also the NFL's all-time leader in both regular season passer rating (108.7) and postseason passer rating (109.8).

Smith arguably has the greatest start for a player in NFL history -- with three Super Bowls and an MVP by 26 -- a feat Mahomes can get 3/4 of the way there with a second Super Bowl title this year.