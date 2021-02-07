There are only a few more hours before the Buccaneers and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LV, which means The Weeknd's Pepsi Halftime Show is also fast approaching. This year's game will be different from those of years past, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused the NFL to make adjustments to everything from media day to the allotment of tickets and everything in between.

The Weeknd has made changes to the typical halftime show look, too, taking the performance from the field to the stands.

The Weeknd met with the media ahead of Super Bowl LV to give a preview of what fans can expect come Sunday.

"Due to COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers we kind of built the stage within the stadium and we're also using the field as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we've never done before," he said. "So we built the stage in the stadium but I'm not gonna tell you anything else, because you'll have to watch on Sunday."

He wouldn't give too much away, but did give fans enough to be intrigued and take some guesses into what an in-stand halftime show could look like.

Fans can likely expect even more surprises when the day actually comes.

The Weeknd was asked if he will incorporate some of the storyline he has been creating for the last year. He said he would definitely be staying linear, but would keep it PG.

He added that he doesn't "like to spoon feed the audience" so he hopes they will be able to pick up on his storyline.

The Weeknd spoke about his favorite Super Bowl performance, saying he loved Prince, Michael Jackson and Beyonce, but his all-time favorite is Diana Ross.