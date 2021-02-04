History is on the line when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. The Chiefs can become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 Patriots. Brady, meanwhile, can further cement his legacy as the game's top quarterback and lift his seventh Lombardi Trophy. The defending champions are favored by three in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook, but there are plenty of other Super Bowl bets you can make.

In addition to placing bets on which team will cover the spread, fans can lock in wagers on thousands of 2021 Super Bowl prop picks. But with so many Super Bowl 55 prop bets to choose from, what are the best values to target for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes for fewer than 301.5 yards. The 43-year-old Brady will be a major storyline in Super Bowl LV, as he is appearing in his record 10th Super Bowl in an attempt to win his seventh world championship.

Brady was held under 300 passing yards by both the Saints (199 yards) and Packers (280 yards) this offseason, as both defenses honed in on Tampa Bay's passing game. While Brady threw for 345 yards against the Chiefs in a Week 12 loss, Kansas City's pass defense has markedly improved since then and allowed an average of just 215 yards to the Browns and the Bills in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

SportsLine's model says Brady will struggle against the Chiefs' pass defense, projecting that the future Hall of Famer will throw for only 274 yards, well below the 301.5 over-under for Brady at William Hill Sportsbook.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Chiefs running back Darrel Williams goes over 34.5 rushing yards. Williams has been heavily involved in Kansas City's offensive game plan thus far in the postseason.

Williams carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's win against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. Despite Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) being healthy enough to play in his first game since Week 15, Williams led Kansas City in carries and rushing yards for a second straight game. A week earlier in the divisional round, Williams finished with 78 rushing yards on 13 carries against the Browns. SportsLine's model predicts Williams will finish with 40 rushing yards, clearing the over by more than five.

