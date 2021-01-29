There is no bigger sports wagering event than the Super Bowl, and while millions of dollars change hands on the total, spread and money line, prop bets are almost as popular for their unpredictability and ease of understanding. If you think Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes will pass for more than 330 yards in the 2021 Super Bowl, you can bet on it at sportsbooks like William Hill. Can Tampa Bay's Rob Gronkowski catch more than three passes in Super Bowl 55? There's a prop bet for that, too. Even 2021 Super Bowl prop odds on the coin flip and length of the National Anthem are available.

Although many of the 2021 Super Bowl props focus on the big names, Chiefs vs. Buccaneers player props go far deeper into defenses, special teams and more. Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from William Hill and found 20 strong bets.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady goes under 301.5 passing yards (-110), predicting he throws for nearly 30 yards less than that on average. After finishing the regular season with three straight games of 340 passing yards or more, Tom Brady's pace has slowed considerably.

Brady threw for just 199 yards in Tampa Bay's Divisional Round win over the Saints and then went for 280 yards in a shootout win over the Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Back in Week 12, Brady managed 345 yards in a loss to the Chiefs, but he threw 24 of his 41 passes in the second half against a Chiefs secondary that was playing soft coverage to help protect a 20-7 halftime lead.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores at least one touchdown. Kelce was the most dominant tight end in the NFL this season, finishing with 1,416 receiving yards, 105 receptions, and 11 touchdowns.

Kelce has also been a beast in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, catching eight of 11 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland and hauling in 13 of 15 targets for 118 yards and two touchdowns against Buffalo. SportsLine's model projects he'll continue steamrolling opponents, topping 100 yards in Super Bowl LV and scoring at least one touchdown in 70 percent of simulations.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $3,200 on prop picks this season.