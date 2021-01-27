After a unique NFL season followed by an expanded 2021 NFL playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a crash course for Sunday, Feb. 7 at the 2021 Super Bowl. Raymond James Stadium will host the 2021 Super Bowl, and the Buccaneers will become the first team to compete for the Lombardi Trophy on their home field. The Chiefs have won once already this season in Tampa Bay and are listed as three-point favorites with the over-under at 56.5 in the latest 2021 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. If those lines don't look alluring, there are also hundreds of 2021 Super Bowl prop bets to make.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards in the Week 12 win over the Buccaneers, but how heavily should you weigh that performance with his over-under for total passing yards at 330.5 in the latest 2021 Super Bowl prop odds? Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette has scored in each of Tampa Bay's postseason games and is listed at +120 to score again in the current Chiefs vs. Buccaneers player props.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady goes under 301.5 passing yards (-110), predicting he throws for nearly 30 yards less than that on average. After finishing the regular season with three straight games of 340 passing yards or more, Tom Brady's pace has slowed considerably.

Brady threw for just 199 yards in Tampa Bay's Divisional Round win over the Saints and then went for 280 yards in a shootout win over the Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game. Back in Week 12, Brady managed 345 yards in a loss to the Chiefs, but he threw 24 of his 41 passes in the second half against a Chiefs secondary that was playing soft coverage to help protect a 20-7 halftime lead.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill goes over 88.5 receiving yards (-110), with the model predicting that he'll finish with 101. Hill torched the Buccaneers' secondary when the two teams met in Week 12, piling up over 200 yards and scoring twice in the first quarter before finishing the day with 15 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

So far in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Hill has been similarly brilliant, as he's crossed the 100-yard threshold in both games. Against the Browns, Hill caught eight passes for 110 yards. He followed that up by hauling in nine of his 11 targets in the 2021 AFC Championship Game for 172 yards. The model is projecting 11 more targets to go Hill's way to help him comfortably go over his total of 88.5.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

