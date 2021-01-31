The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. One of the most popular betting markets over the years has been Super Bowl prop bets, and sportsbooks like William Hill are offering plenty of Chiefs vs. Buccaneers player props. With so many 2021 Super Bowl prop odds to choose from, which lines represent the best values as you put together your Super Bowl 55 bets?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has scored at least one touchdown in six consecutive games and is priced at -162 (risk $162 to win $100) to score a touchdown on Super Bowl Sunday. Can you trust him to find the end zone again? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from William Hill and found 20 strong bets.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says you should go over 0.5 interceptions for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion will try to distance himself from the pack even further in his 10th Super Bowl appearance. While he's made a career out of taking care of the football, there's plenty of value on Brady throwing at least one interception.

Brady is coming off an NFC Championship Game performance in which he threw three interceptions against the Packers. It marked the fifth multi-interception game of the season for Brady, including a Week 12 loss to Kansas City in Raymond James Stadium in which he threw two interceptions.

Brady has thrown three interceptions against the Chiefs in his last two starts against them, and the model predicts he'll throw at least one pick in 75 percent of its simulations of Super Bowl 55.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Back Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans as an anytime touchdown scorer at +120. In an incredibly crowded Tampa Bay offense that also includes Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, Evans can disappear based on the ebbs and flows of the game, but one area where he's almost always involved is the red zone.

Evans was targeted 19 times inside the 20-yard line during the regular season and turned those targets into nine touchdowns. Overall, he caught 70 passes for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns, nearly doubling Gronkowski and Godwin for the team lead.

Evans has scored in two straight games, and the model likes his chance of getting into the end zone again, this time with a plus-money payout. Evans scores in 52 percent of SportsLine's Super Bowl LV simulations, making him a strong value at the price.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $3,200 on prop picks this season.