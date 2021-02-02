There are thousands of 2021 Super Bowl prop bets available. Even before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Sunday, bettors can wager on the length of the National Anthem and whether heads or tails will prevail in the Super Bowl coin toss. Once the game begins, you can make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets on how the first possession will end and the number of rushing yards by Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, among other wagers.

Want to bet on The Weeknd's first song during the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show? That's another one of the 2021 Super Bowl props. With so much on the 2021 Super Bowl odds board, what are the top values in the latest Super Bowl 55 props? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from William Hill and found 20 strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes for fewer than 301.5 yards. The 43-year-old Brady will be a major storyline in Super Bowl LV, as he is appearing in his record 10th Super Bowl in an attempt to win his seventh world championship.

Brady was held under 300 passing yards by both the Saints (199 yards) and Packers (280 yards) this offseason, as both defenses honed in on Tampa Bay's passing game. While Brady threw for 345 yards against the Chiefs in a Week 12 loss, Kansas City's pass defense has markedly improved since then and allowed an average of just 215 yards to the Browns and the Bills in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

SportsLine's model says Brady will struggle against the Chiefs' pass defense, projecting that the future Hall of Famer will throw for only 274 yards, well below the 301.5 over-under for Brady at William Hill Sportsbook.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette goes over 23.5 total receiving yards. Fournette has provided a major spark for Tampa Bay's offense in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He's scored a touchdown in all three of his outings and been Tom Brady's favorite check-down target out of the backfield.

In fact, Fournette has received 13 total targets in his last two games, and he's recorded over 32 receiving yards in three of his last five outings overall. He's averaging 7.3 yards per reception in the postseason, and SportsLine's model predicts he'll rack up nearly 30 receiving yards against the Chiefs, making it a strong choice for your 2021 Super Bowl prop bets.

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model is high on a Super Bowl prop bet that pays out nearly 7-1. You need to see the model's top 20 Super Bowl prop bets before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers prop pays almost 7-1? And what other Super Bowl LV prop bets does the model love for the big game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from the model that's up almost $3,200 on prop picks this season.