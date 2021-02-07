Despite a number of coronavirus postponements that threatened to derail the season, the 2021 Super Bowl will kick off as scheduled on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, and nearly 25,000 fans will be allowed as the Bucs become the first team ever to host the big game in their home stadium. Besides betting the 2021 Super Bowl spread, total, and money line, there are a bounty of 2021 Super Bowl player props to target.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a stellar season at age 43, but his completion rate was nearly seven points lower at home than on the road in 2020. Should you avoid Tom Brady props with your Super Bowl 55 prop bets, and which Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds have sportsbooks whiffed on? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Super Bowl 55 prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The model says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes for fewer than 301.5 yards (-115). The 43-year-old Brady will be a major storyline in Super Bowl LV, as he is appearing in his record 10th Super Bowl in an attempt to win his seventh world championship.

Brady was held under 300 passing yards by both the Saints (199) and Packers (280) this offseason, as both defenses honed in on Tampa Bay's passing game. While Brady threw for 345 yards against the Chiefs in a Week 12 loss, Kansas City's pass defense has markedly improved since then and allowed an average of just 215 yards to the Browns and the Bills in the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

SportsLine's model says Brady will struggle against the Chiefs' pass defense, projecting that the future Hall of Famer will throw for only 274 yards, well below the over-under.

Another Super Bowl 2021 prop bet the model is all over: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin goes under 5.5 receptions (-110). The Penn State product has established himself as one of the most complete young receivers in the league, with 151 catches for 2,173 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

However, the sheer quantity of playmakers in Tampa Bay's offense restricts the number of opportunities for each. Godwin has only reached double-digit targets twice all season and even though he's remained productive from a yardage and touchdown standpoint, he's had five receptions or fewer in seven consecutive games.

