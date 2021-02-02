TAMPA — The Kansas City Chiefs have the star power in Super Bowl LV, but it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who have the better overall roster.
That's the conclusion that can be made after I ranked the 44 starters for the Chiefs and Bucs as they ready to meet in Sunday's Super Bowl.
The Chiefs have four of the top five players in the game, with the only player to break through for the Bucs being quarterback Tom Brady, who is third on my list. The rest of the top five has Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the top, with tight end Travis Kelce (second), defensive tackle Chris Jones (fourth) and receiver Tyreek Hill (fifth) rounding it out.
After that, it turns a bit.
Tampa Bay does have five total players in the in the top 10, but they also have 13 of the top 20 overall players in the game. The Chiefs also have 10 of the bottom 15 players in the game.
Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.
The 44 players ranked are based on who I expect to play this week, depending on injuries. That could change, but, for now, it's the guys I think will be available.
So what do the rankings mean? If it's a show for the stars, which sometimes these games can be, the Chiefs will win it. But if it's a grind-it-out, depth-matters game, look for the Bucs to potentially pull off the upset.
I tend to go with stars, which is why I am picking the Chiefs. But a look at my rankings does give me pause for just a bit.
|1
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
|He might not be the GOAT yet, but he’s the best quarterback in this game. In fact, he’s the best player in the league today.
|2
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE
|He is on his way to being the best tight end of all time. His ability to create matchup problems will be huge in the Super Bowl. How do you slow him, because you sure can’t stop him?
|3
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
|What he’s doing at the age of 43 is incredible. He’s been on fire the second half of the season, even if he did throw three picks in the NFC Championship Game. Winning another Super Bowl with a new team would be amazing at his age.
|4
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs WR
|His big-play speed is what makes the passing game so special. He can do so many things, and you have to double him or risk the big play. You can’t teach what he brings to the field.
|5
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DT
|He’s a power player in the middle of the Chiefs defense who can wreck a game plan. He is good against the run, but his inside pressure could be key to slowing Tom Brady.
|6
Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB
|He’s been a star player for a long time, but rarely received the recognition he deserved. His ability to cover a lot of ground is big in their scheme.
|7
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT
|He’s been a force in his rookie season who has really upped his game in the playoffs. He’s the best offensive lineman in this game as he locks down the right side.
|8
Tyrann Mathieu Kansas City Chiefs SS
|He’s a playmaker on the back end who can do a lot of things. His ability to play a variety of roles will be key against Tom Brady.
|9
Ali Marpet Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG
|He’s a power guard who earned a Pro Bowl berth this year. His inside play against Chris Jones will be fun to watch.
|10
Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB
|His speed and athleticism will be important against a fast Chiefs offense. He has the ability to chase down those jet sweeps the Chiefs love to use.
|11
Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB
|Barrett had a second impressive season for Tampa Bay as a pass rusher, including a big game against the Packers in the NFC title game. His work against the Chiefs backup tackles will be huge in trying to contain Patrick Mahomes.
|12
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|He is consistently open in the middle of the field and had eight catches the last time these teams met. This pending free agent is about to get paid and a big Super Bowl could make that number go up even more.
|13
Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|He will be a tough cover in man coverage because he’s so physical. He’s great at going to get the 50-50 balls with his size.
|14
Carlton Davis Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB
|He’s had a nice postseason, but he didn’t play as well against the Packers as he did against the Saints. Tyreek Hill abused him last time around. He’s a longer physical corner who could struggle with quickness.
|15
Jason Pierre-Paul Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB
|He had 9.5 sacks in the regular season and played big against the Packers in the championship game with two sacks and four other pressures. He had seven pressures against the Chiefs in the first meeting.
|16
Bashaud Breeland Kansas City Chiefs CB
|He had an outstanding game against Stefon Diggs last week. He will be asked to play a lot of man again this week, likely against Mike Evans.
|17
Ryan Jensen Tampa Bay Buccaneers C
|He is a nasty player who will push the envelope when it comes to the whistle. He is good in the run game, which will be big if Tampa Bay can get that going to take the pressure off Tom Brady.
|18
Ndamukong Suh Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE
|He isn’t the same player he was earlier in his career, but he’s still a force inside. He can be a major disrupter in the middle of the Tampa Bay defense.
|19
Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS
|He missed the Packers game, but is expected back for the Super Bowl. He is a difference-maker as a rookie because he can do so many things.
|20
Austin Reiter Kansas City Chiefs C
|He is a big part of what they do on offense with his line calls. He’s also very good in pass protection, which is big for Patrick Mahomes in the middle. He isn’t overpowering as a run blocker.
|21
Frank Clark Kansas City Chiefs DE
|His play tailed off in his second season with the team, but he is still capable of being a force off the edge. He will need to be big in terms of pressuring Brady in this one.
|22
Jordan Whitehead Tampa Bay Buccaneers FS
|He had a big-time showing against the Packers before going out with a shoulder injury. He is expected back and will be important against Travis Kelce.
|23
Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB
|He is the corner who receives the least fanfare among Tampa Bay’s group, but he has played well this season. Against the Chiefs, he will have to have a good game in their man scheme.
|24
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB
|He started off the season looking like a potential 1,200-yard rusher, but injuries slowed him. He’s back healthy again and will be a big part of their run game and is more than capable as a receiver.
|25
Andrew Wylie Kansas City Chiefs OG
|He has mostly played guard for the Chiefs, but will likely move out to right tackle because Mike Remmers is moving to the left side after the loss of Eric Fisher. Wylie has been solid when has played tackle.
|26
Leonard Fournette Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|He has been impressive in the postseason after a lackluster season. His ability to run the ball will be huge in this one.
|27
Sean Murphy-Bunting Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB
|He is a nice slot corner who has come on with a big postseason. Can he match up in man coverage with Tyreek Hill when Hill is in the slot?
|28
Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|He is far from being the old Gronk, but he can still make a few plays in the passing game. He is also still good as a blocker, both for the run game and in protection if needed.
|29
L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB
|This rookie has emerged as a talented part of their defense. He can cover in the slot or outside and he’s become a nice blitzer in some of their packages.
|30
Donovan Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT
|He’s had a nice playoffs against some top pass rushers. His battle with Frank Clark will be big in terms of protecting Tom Brady.
|31
Derrick Nnadi Kansas City Chiefs DT
|He’s a good run stuffer in the middle of their defense. He will need to hold up in the middle against a good interior offensive line.
|32
Mike Remmers Kansas City Chiefs OT
|He moves to left tackle because of the injury to Eric Fisher. He held up well when Fisher went down, but the Bucs edge rushers will challenge his foot speed in a big way.
|33
Charvarius Ward Kansas City Chiefs CB
|Like most of the Chiefs defensive backs, he’s coming off a good game against the Bills. He’s a physical player who will battle on every play.
|34
Daniel Sorensen Kansas City Chiefs FS
|He is a smart player who seems to show up in big moments. He isn’t great in coverage, but he can do a lot of things in their defense.
|35
Nick Allegretti Kansas City Chiefs OG
|He became a starter early in the season because of injury and has developed into a solid run blocker. He can have some issues in protection.
|36
Anthony Hitchens Kansas City Chiefs MLB
|The veteran is coming off a nice game against the Bills. He’s decent in coverage, which will be important against Brady in the middle of the field.
|37
Demarcus Robinson Kansas City Chiefs WR
|He’s a bigger receiver who was drafted a round ahead of Tyreek Hill by the Chiefs, if you can believe that. He has flashed at times with some solid games, but he didn’t catch a pass in the AFC Championship Game.
|38
Damien Wilson Kansas City Chiefs OLB
|He is more of a run-player in their scheme, which is why he didn’t play much against the Bills. The Bucs will use a lot of three-receiver sets as well, which is why his snaps might be limited.
|39
Stefen Wisniewski Kansas City Chiefs OG
|He will start because the loss of Eric Fisher means Andrew Wylie has to play tackle. Wisniewski started last year’s Super Bowl, and is a capable reserve.
|40
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT
|He starts and is mostly in for his ability to play the run. He’s a former Chiefs player who has played the last three seasons with the Bucs.
|41
Scott Miller Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|With Antonio Brown likely out, this speedy player will likely be the starter. He has the ability to run by defenders, as the Packers found out in the NFC Championship Game.
|42
Tanoh Kpassagnon Kansas City Chiefs DE
|He starts, but he mostly excels against the run. He had just one sack on the season and comes out in a lot of third-down situations.
|43
Byron Pringle Kansas City Chiefs WR
|With Sammy Watkins out, Pringle got the start against the Bills. He is a decent receiver, but will split time with Mecole Hardman.
|44
Aaron Stinnie Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG
|He is starting for the injured Alex Cappa, which makes him the weak link on a good line.