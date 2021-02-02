1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He might not be the GOAT yet, but he’s the best quarterback in this game. In fact, he’s the best player in the league today.

2 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE

He is on his way to being the best tight end of all time. His ability to create matchup problems will be huge in the Super Bowl. How do you slow him, because you sure can’t stop him?

3 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

What he’s doing at the age of 43 is incredible. He’s been on fire the second half of the season, even if he did throw three picks in the NFC Championship Game. Winning another Super Bowl with a new team would be amazing at his age.

4 Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs WR

His big-play speed is what makes the passing game so special. He can do so many things, and you have to double him or risk the big play. You can’t teach what he brings to the field.

5 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DT

He’s a power player in the middle of the Chiefs defense who can wreck a game plan. He is good against the run, but his inside pressure could be key to slowing Tom Brady.

6 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB

He’s been a star player for a long time, but rarely received the recognition he deserved. His ability to cover a lot of ground is big in their scheme.

7 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

He’s been a force in his rookie season who has really upped his game in the playoffs. He’s the best offensive lineman in this game as he locks down the right side.

8 Tyrann Mathieu Kansas City Chiefs SS

He’s a playmaker on the back end who can do a lot of things. His ability to play a variety of roles will be key against Tom Brady.

9 Ali Marpet Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG

He’s a power guard who earned a Pro Bowl berth this year. His inside play against Chris Jones will be fun to watch.

10 Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers ILB

His speed and athleticism will be important against a fast Chiefs offense. He has the ability to chase down those jet sweeps the Chiefs love to use.

11 Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB

Barrett had a second impressive season for Tampa Bay as a pass rusher, including a big game against the Packers in the NFC title game. His work against the Chiefs backup tackles will be huge in trying to contain Patrick Mahomes.

12 Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

He is consistently open in the middle of the field and had eight catches the last time these teams met. This pending free agent is about to get paid and a big Super Bowl could make that number go up even more.

13 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

He will be a tough cover in man coverage because he’s so physical. He’s great at going to get the 50-50 balls with his size.

14 Carlton Davis Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB

He’s had a nice postseason, but he didn’t play as well against the Packers as he did against the Saints. Tyreek Hill abused him last time around. He’s a longer physical corner who could struggle with quickness.

15 Jason Pierre-Paul Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB

He had 9.5 sacks in the regular season and played big against the Packers in the championship game with two sacks and four other pressures. He had seven pressures against the Chiefs in the first meeting.

16 Bashaud Breeland Kansas City Chiefs CB

He had an outstanding game against Stefon Diggs last week. He will be asked to play a lot of man again this week, likely against Mike Evans.

17 Ryan Jensen Tampa Bay Buccaneers C

He is a nasty player who will push the envelope when it comes to the whistle. He is good in the run game, which will be big if Tampa Bay can get that going to take the pressure off Tom Brady.

18 Ndamukong Suh Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE

He isn’t the same player he was earlier in his career, but he’s still a force inside. He can be a major disrupter in the middle of the Tampa Bay defense.

19 Antoine Winfield Jr. Tampa Bay Buccaneers SS

He missed the Packers game, but is expected back for the Super Bowl. He is a difference-maker as a rookie because he can do so many things.

20 Austin Reiter Kansas City Chiefs C

He is a big part of what they do on offense with his line calls. He’s also very good in pass protection, which is big for Patrick Mahomes in the middle. He isn’t overpowering as a run blocker.

21 Frank Clark Kansas City Chiefs DE

His play tailed off in his second season with the team, but he is still capable of being a force off the edge. He will need to be big in terms of pressuring Brady in this one.

22 Jordan Whitehead Tampa Bay Buccaneers FS

He had a big-time showing against the Packers before going out with a shoulder injury. He is expected back and will be important against Travis Kelce.

23 Jamel Dean Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB

He is the corner who receives the least fanfare among Tampa Bay’s group, but he has played well this season. Against the Chiefs, he will have to have a good game in their man scheme.

24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

He started off the season looking like a potential 1,200-yard rusher, but injuries slowed him. He’s back healthy again and will be a big part of their run game and is more than capable as a receiver.

25 Andrew Wylie Kansas City Chiefs OG

He has mostly played guard for the Chiefs, but will likely move out to right tackle because Mike Remmers is moving to the left side after the loss of Eric Fisher. Wylie has been solid when has played tackle.

26 Leonard Fournette Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

He has been impressive in the postseason after a lackluster season. His ability to run the ball will be huge in this one.

27 Sean Murphy-Bunting Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB

He is a nice slot corner who has come on with a big postseason. Can he match up in man coverage with Tyreek Hill when Hill is in the slot?

28 Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE

He is far from being the old Gronk, but he can still make a few plays in the passing game. He is also still good as a blocker, both for the run game and in protection if needed.

29 L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB

This rookie has emerged as a talented part of their defense. He can cover in the slot or outside and he’s become a nice blitzer in some of their packages.

30 Donovan Smith Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT

He’s had a nice playoffs against some top pass rushers. His battle with Frank Clark will be big in terms of protecting Tom Brady.

31 Derrick Nnadi Kansas City Chiefs DT

He’s a good run stuffer in the middle of their defense. He will need to hold up in the middle against a good interior offensive line.

32 Mike Remmers Kansas City Chiefs OT

He moves to left tackle because of the injury to Eric Fisher. He held up well when Fisher went down, but the Bucs edge rushers will challenge his foot speed in a big way.

33 Charvarius Ward Kansas City Chiefs CB

Like most of the Chiefs defensive backs, he’s coming off a good game against the Bills. He’s a physical player who will battle on every play.

34 Daniel Sorensen Kansas City Chiefs FS

He is a smart player who seems to show up in big moments. He isn’t great in coverage, but he can do a lot of things in their defense.

35 Nick Allegretti Kansas City Chiefs OG

He became a starter early in the season because of injury and has developed into a solid run blocker. He can have some issues in protection.

36 Anthony Hitchens Kansas City Chiefs MLB

The veteran is coming off a nice game against the Bills. He’s decent in coverage, which will be important against Brady in the middle of the field.

37 Demarcus Robinson Kansas City Chiefs WR

He’s a bigger receiver who was drafted a round ahead of Tyreek Hill by the Chiefs, if you can believe that. He has flashed at times with some solid games, but he didn’t catch a pass in the AFC Championship Game.

38 Damien Wilson Kansas City Chiefs OLB

He is more of a run-player in their scheme, which is why he didn’t play much against the Bills. The Bucs will use a lot of three-receiver sets as well, which is why his snaps might be limited.

39 Stefen Wisniewski Kansas City Chiefs OG

He will start because the loss of Eric Fisher means Andrew Wylie has to play tackle. Wisniewski started last year’s Super Bowl, and is a capable reserve.

40 Rakeem Nunez-Roches Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT

He starts and is mostly in for his ability to play the run. He’s a former Chiefs player who has played the last three seasons with the Bucs.

41 Scott Miller Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

With Antonio Brown likely out, this speedy player will likely be the starter. He has the ability to run by defenders, as the Packers found out in the NFC Championship Game.

42 Tanoh Kpassagnon Kansas City Chiefs DE

He starts, but he mostly excels against the run. He had just one sack on the season and comes out in a lot of third-down situations.

43 Byron Pringle Kansas City Chiefs WR

With Sammy Watkins out, Pringle got the start against the Bills. He is a decent receiver, but will split time with Mecole Hardman.

44 Aaron Stinnie Tampa Bay Buccaneers OG