Rocky Road isn't only an ice cream, it's an analogy that some could use to describe the beginning of Tom Brady's time with head coach Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before ultimately readying to battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. After all, while Bill Belichick is not nearly as reserved as he'd have you believe in New England Patriots press conferences, there's a thick line between what his fury looks like and what Arians has been known to unleash a time or several over the course of his NFL coaching career. Belichick is absolutely no pushover, quite the opposite actually, but Arians is a dragon when provoked -- some believing his personality would clash with the alpha wolf living inside of Brady.

Such concerns from outside of the organization reached fever pitch before Brady's inaugural season in Central Florida even got underway, with Arians himself making it clear there would be zero favoritism shown toward the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback, and Brady would catch the entire wrath just like less accomplished players on the roster if mistakes were made.

"He gets cussed out like everybody else," said Arians in August. "... He's just another guy."

Of course, he isn't, but you have to admire Arians' commitment to keep his locker room on solid ground and to hold even the most decorated NFL player ever accountable for any errors. Still, it only fueled speculation things wouldn't go well, which were all proven incorrect as they ready for Super Bowl Sunday, but count Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in as one who was very vocal about how he believed Arians should and should not handle Brady.

Following their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Favre issued a sort of warning to Arians and the Bucs.

"I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady," Favre said.

He went on to note he had no clue if there was already a pre-established understanding of how things would go -- which is exactly what took place before Brady signed on the dotted line.

"Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, 'Hey, I'm going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we're going to treat you the same even though technically I'm not, so are you OK with it?'" said Favre. "If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.

"Dissension could easily enter quickly."

It didn't, as it turns out the redwood was perfectly fine with being held accountable in fiery fashion, as he himself did to others in the locker room and on the sideline (as is his brand) en route to an 11-5 finish that wasn't always aesthetically pleasing in its construction. So when Arians caught wind of the supposed concerns aired by Favre, which was basically the former QB playing conduit to what was already floating in the atmosphere above Tampa, he nipped it in the bud quickly and without hesitation.

"Tom and I are fine," said Arians after the opening day loss. "I don't really care what other people think. So it's just what he and I think. We left the stadium fine. We showed up today fine. There ain't nothin' to talk about."

The team went on to win seven of their next nine games and the outside noise had morphed from worry to labeling the Buccaneers contenders with Brady under center, the latter proving to be true. Another stumble against the Los Angeles Rams and Chiefs -- respectively, pushing them to their first two-game losing streak of the season -- again brought rumbles that were deadened by a four-game win streak to the finish the year. From there, Brady and the Bucs defense mounted up and ran through the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints (who swept them during the regular season) and the seemingly unstoppable Green Bay Packers, and all on the road, to stamp their ticket for a rematch with Mahomes; and this time with everything on the line.

Brady finished his first season under Arians having thrown for his highest yardage mark (4,633) since 2017 and his highest touchdown tally (40) since he threw for a career-high 50 touchdowns in 2007 -- the year he had Randy Moss as a target. His 12 interceptions in the regular season is right on par with most years, providing evidence of Brady still operating in his prime. And while Arians likely didn't send him a Hallmark card after seeing him throw three interceptions against the Packers, they both immediately turned the page to an even more powerful opponent in the Chiefs, and it turns out Arians knew what he was talking about all along:

He and Brady are fine, and their allegedly rocky road in 2020 has a chance to end with sprinkles.