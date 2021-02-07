If you're hoping to see the Buccaneers get off to a fast start in the Super Bowl on Sunday, you might not want to count on that happening and that's because Tom Brady is their quarterback. Although Tom Brady has accomplished a lot in his career, one thing he's NEVER done is lead his team to a first quarter touchdown in the Super Bowl.

In what might be the most inexplicable stat of his career, Brady has only managed to lead his team to a total of three first quarter points in nine career games (That's 0.3 per game if you're scoring at home, which you might actually be doing since doing things at home is literally the only thing anyone has done for the past 11 months).

Here's a look at how ugly things have been for Brady:

In 17 career first quarter drives in the Super Bowl (that began AND ended in the first quarter), Brady's team has 11 punts, two interceptions, two missed field goals, one safety and one field goal. That reads like the 12 Day of Christmas except if all the animals in the song died.

In nine Super Bowls, Brady's team has never even held a first quarter lead, which is something the quarterback is well aware of. Brady was asked about his lack of first quarter success in the week leading up to the Super Bowl and he did his best to shake it off.

"You'd obviously love to get off to a fast start," Brady said. "It's hard to explain why or why not that hasn't happened. I'm sure they're all a lot of individual things. I don't know. Ultimately, for us this week, it's about taking every play, understanding what we're trying to execute on a given play and then go make it happen."

The only first quarter points Brady has ever helped his team score came in Super Bowl LII when the Patriots got a field goal with 4:17 left in the quarter.

One thing Brady did point out is that it's not easy to score because when you're in the Super Bowl, you're always playing a good team.

"The one thing about this game, you're playing the other best team in the league," Brady said. "There's not a lot of margin for error. If you do anything that's unsound, it's not going to work. The execution has to be at your best. It should be that way. That's the way this game should be played."

Brady has been so bad in the first quarter that he actually has more passing yards in the final TWO MINUTES of the game in each of those nine Super Bowls combined (538) than he does in every first quarter combined (485). That might be the most mind-boggling stat because he's played 135 minutes worth of first quarters in the Super Bowl compared to just 18 minutes for the end of game stat. Basically, if you're a Buccaneers fan, you might want to cover your eyes in the first quarter.

Since Brady has a 6-3 career record in the Super Bowl, that clearly means he's doing something right in the other three quarters and he definitely is. Here's a look at how many points Brady has led his team to in each quarter of his nine Super Bowls combined.