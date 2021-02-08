Tom Brady did something for the first time during the opening quarter of Super Bowl LV. After not throwing a touchdown pass in his first nine Super Bowls, Brady did just that when he hit Rob Gronkowski for an 8-yard score with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter. The duo then gave the Buccaneers a 14-3 lead on a 17-yard score with 6:05 left until halftime.

The former Patriots teammates have now connected on 14 postseason touchdown passes, an NFL postseason record. The previous mark was held by the Hall of Fame duo of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who teamed up for 12 postseason touchdowns during their time with the 49ers.

Gronkowski and Brady also broke Montana and Rice's previous record of four Super Bowl touchdown connections. Montana threw one to Rice in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII. The duo hooked up for three scores in San Francisco's 55-10 blowout win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.

Gronkowski caught his first Super Bowl touchdown in New England's 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He caught two more scores in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII. While he did not catch a touchdown, Gronkowski's 29-yard catch set up the Patriots' go-ahead touchdown in New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Brady is in pursuit of his seventh Super Bowl win. Three of his previous six Super Bowl wins came with Gronkowski, who is looking to join former Steeler Randy Grossman and former Packer/Dolphin Marv Fleming as the only tight ends to win four Super Bowls.

If the score holds up, Gronkowski could become the first tight end to win Super Bowl MVP honors.