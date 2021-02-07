After worrying all season about COVID-19 possibly derailing the Super Bowl, the NFL had to worry about something else completely different possibly derailing the game early Sunday morning and that something was a tornado.

In the week leading up to the game, thunderstorms were in the forecast for late Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday morning and not only did those hit, but the Tampa-area also got a scare when the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch just before 11 p.m. ET on Saturday. The weather was severe enough that the city was under the tornado watch until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The NWS also mentioned that both hail and high winds might be possible, even if a tornado didn't actually show up.

The good news for everyone in Tampa is that there didn't end up being a tornado.

The good news for the NFL is that not only did they avoid a tornado on Super Bowl Sunday, but the front that brought in the bad weather appears to have cleared everything out, which means things should be looking perfect from a weather standpoint when the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a quick look at the weather:

Projected weather: Clear skies

Projected temperature: 66 degrees at kickoff down to 60 by the end of the game

Chance of rain: 6% chance of rain for the day with 2% chance at kickoff

Winds: NNW 5-7 mph

According to the latest forecast from Weather.com, the skies are expected to be clear and the temperature is expected to be about 66 degrees at kickoff with just a 4% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to fall to as low as 60 degrees, but the chance of rain isn't expected to get above 6% for the duration of the game.

Although you can't throw a football through a tornado, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady shouldn't have any problem dealing with the 5-7 mph winds that are expected at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and you can stream it for free by clicking here.