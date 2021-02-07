Super Bowl LV is almost here and for many reasons, it will be a historic one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going up against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Feb. 7 matchup, which will be broadcast on CBS.

It is the first time the defending champion quarterback and quarterback who won the Super Bowl two years ago will face off, as Patrick Mahomes was the champ last year and Tom Brady was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy right before that. This is also the first time a team will have a home Super Bowl, with the game taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The game will see just 22,000 fans, or around 30% capacity, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa is adding to the number of Super Bowls they've hosted, but they are still not close to the record for host cities.

Miami: 11

The Orange Bowl hosted the first five Super Bowls played in Miami, and since Super Bowl XXIII in January of 1989, Hard Rock Stadium has been the Miami home for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl II - Packers 33, Raiders 14

Super Bowl III - Jets 16, Colts 7

Super Bowl V - Colts 16, Cowboys 13

Super Bowl X - Steelers 21, Cowboys 17

Super Bowl XIII - Steelers 35, Cowboys 31

Super Bowl XXIII - 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXIX - 49ers 49, Chargers 26

Super Bowl XXXIII - Broncos 34, Falcons 19

Super Bowl XLI - Colts 29, Bears 17

Super Bowl XLIV - Saints 31, Colts 17

Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

New Orleans: 10

Tulane Stadium was the location of the first three Super Bowls that took place in New Orleans. Since then, the games have taken place in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Super Bowl IV - Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Super Bowl VI - Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

Super Bowl IX - Steelers 16, Vikings 6

Super Bowl XII - Cowboys 27, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XV - Raiders 27, Eagles 10

Super Bowl XX - Bears 46, Patriots 10

Super Bowl XXIV - 49ers 55, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXXI - Packers 35, Patriots 21

Super Bowl XXXVI - Patriots 20, Rams 17

Super Bowl XLVII - Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Los Angeles: 7

The first Super Bowl took place in L.A. at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That site was also the location of Super Bowl VII. The rest of the Super Bowls in the Los Angeles area have taken place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Super Bowl I - Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl VII - Dolphins 14, Washington 7

Super Bowl XI - Raiders 32, Vikings 14

Super Bowl XIV - Steelers 31, Rams 19

Super Bowl XVII - Washington 27, Dolphins 17

Super Bowl XXI - Giants 39, Broncos 20

Super Bowl XXVII - Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Tampa: 5

Tampa Stadium was home of two Super Bows and after Sunday, Raymond James Stadium will have hosted three, starting with Super Bowl XXXV.

Super Bowl XVIII - Raiders 38, Washington 9



Super Bowl XXV - Giants 20, Bills 19

Super Bowl XXXV - Ravens 34, Giants 7

Super Bowl XLIII - Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Super Bowl LV: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

San Diego: 3

Los Angeles is not the only city in California to host multiple Super Bowl. San Diego, which no longer has a team, has been the home of three. They took place at Jack Murphy Stadium/Qualcomm Stadium.

Super Bowl XXII - Washington 42, Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXXII - Broncos 31, Packers 24

Super Bowl XXXVII - Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21

Atlanta: 3

The first two Super Bowls to take place in Atlanta happened at the Georgia Dome. About a year after the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built, it was the backdrop for Super Bowl LIII.

Super Bowl XXVIII - Cowboys 30, Bills 13

Super Bowl XXXIV - Rams 23, Titans 16

Super Bowl LIII - Patriots 13, Rams 3

Houston: 3

Houston is another city that has seen three of the big games, with Rice Stadium hosting once and Reliant/NRG Stadium hosting twice.

Super Bowl VIII - Dolphins 24, Vikings 7

Super Bowl XXXVIII - Patriots 32, Panthers 29

Super Bowl LI - Patriots 34, Broncos 28

Phoenix/Glendale: 3

The Super Bowl has been held in the Arizona desert in the Phoenix metro area on three occasions, the first of which was Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Both Super Bowls in Glendale, Arizona took place at State Farm Stadium.

Super Bowl XXX - Cowboys 27, Steelers 17

Super Bowl XLII - Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLIX – Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

San Francisco/Bay Area: 2

The San Francisco area has seen two Super Bowls, one in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium and one in Stanford at Stanford Stadium.

Super Bowl XIX - 49ers 38, Dolphins 16

Super Bowl 50 - Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Detroit: 2

The Pontiac Silverdome was the first stadium to host a Super Bowl in the Detroit area and Ford Field, the current home of the Lions, was the second.

Super Bowl XVI - 49ers 26, Bengals 21

Super Bowl XL - Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

Minneapolis: 2



While often the Super Bowl takes place in a warm weather climate, it is not always the case. Minneapolis in February is not exactly sunshine in flip-flops, but the domed stadium and the appeal of the area has gotten the city selected twice. The first SB took place at the Metrodome and the second was at the current home of the Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium.

Super Bowl XXVI - Washington 37, Bills 24

Super Bowl LII - Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Other Cities: 4

The 11 cities and metro areas mentioned above account for 51 of the 55 Super Bowls, including the one to be played this Sunday. Four other NFL cities have hosted the big game.