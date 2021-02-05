Tom Brady's 10th trip to the Super Bowl has largely been a celebration of his improbable 21-year career. Most of the media's questions for Brady have centered around his pursuit of a record seventh Super Bowl ring, his successful battle with Father Time, his meticulous diet and workout regiment, and his past life as a New England Patriot.

But there is one topic that forced Brady to re-live the most notorious loss of his career. In Super Bowl XLII, Brady's Patriots, a heavy favorite against the Giants, mustered just 14 points while coming up just short in their quest as becoming the NFL's only 19-0 team. New York's 17-14 victory is considered the second-biggest upset in Super Bowl history, trailing only the Jets' upset over the Colts in Super Bowl III.

"That game, is one of my least favorite football memories," Brady said this week, via the Tampa Bay Times.

The Giants' defensive coordinator that day, Steve Spagnuolo, will once again try to disrupt Brady when his Chiefs face the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Including the playoffs, Brady is 2-3 versus Spagnuolo as a defensive coordinator. He's 0-2 with four touchdowns and three interceptions against Spagnuolo as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator.

"Spags runs a great scheme and he really caters to the strength of his players," Brady said. "His schemes have evolved. I've played him several times over the last 13-14 years, and I think he's a tremendous coach."

While his schemes have changed in order to keep up with today's NFL offenses, Spagnuolo's basic blueprint when facing Brady remains the same. Put as much pressure on him as you can while not giving up too much manpower in the secondary. A good front-four is key, which is something his '07 Giants had and his current Chiefs' defense possesses. Spagnuolo keeps his safeties deep to protect against Brady's deep threats. Remember Scott Miller's 39-yard touchdown catch against the Packers? Or Chris Godwin's 50-yard catch earlier in the first half? Those are the plays Spagnuolo has largely been able to eliminate in his prior matchups against Brady.

Spagnuolo is also notorious for moving players around in an attempt to confuse Brady. He did this ad naseum with former Giants defender Justin Tuck, moving Tuck from defensive end (his normal position) and having him line up all over the field.

The ability to confuse Brady for just a few plays could be enough to sway Sunday's outcome, Spagnuolo said. A third-down sack here, a hurried incomplete pass there, could result in the Chiefs hoisting up their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in as many years. But his defense is unable to accomplish this, Spagnuolo knows what the likely ramifications will be.

"He's a step ahead of everything," Spagnuolo said of Brady, via NFL.com. "Every film clip that you put on, he's putting their guys in the right (position). That's always the challenge when you go against what I call a 'cerebral quarterback,' and we all know Tom is like that. He has total control. He gets them out there in time to change things. We're going to have to be really good on the back end not to show him things, or as we say, don't let him read our mail. Because if he can read our mail, he knows exactly what to do."

Pressuring Brady remains the No. 1 key to possibly having success against him. In Tampa Bay's first realgar season losses, Brady was sacked 11 times. He was sacked just 10 times during the Buccaneers' 11 wins. He was sacked three times in Tampa Bay's wild-card win over Washington. The Buccaneers' line did a better job protecting him against the Saints and Packers, as Brady was sacked just once in both games.

Game plans aside, Spagnuolo has found another successful way to help his players prepare for Sunday's game: home-cooked food. With the '07 Giants, Spagnuolo's wife, Maria, cooked meatballs, sweet potato pie, and banana pudding with wafers for the defense. That tradition has been reborn in Kansas City, and it has become such a part of the Chiefs' routine that Chris Jones put in a special meatballs request prior to last year's win over the Titans in the AFC title game.

"The meatballs had me feeling amazing," Jones said after playing through an injury and helping the Chiefs advance to their first Super Bowl in 50 years, via The Athletic.

Spagnuolo's weekly routine in 2018 may have played a role in his success in Kansas City. After his second stint with the Giants ended in 2017, Spagnuolo would drive 45 minutes to NFL Films headquarters every Monday to watch film of the league's offenses. Instead of joining another staff, Spagnuolo spent that fall gathering information and deciphering what made the league's best offensive tick.

A little over two years later, Spagnuolo is back in the Super Bowl and has again been tasked with beating the quarterback many have already proclaimed as the greatest of all-time.

"We're going against one of the best," Spagnuolo said. "A guy that can change anything at any time. So, he's probably going to be right. We've just got to hopefully make a few more plays than they do."