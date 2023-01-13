The Associated Press on Friday announced the members of the 2022 NFL All-Pro teams. Leading the way as unanimous selections were Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Kelce led a group of four Chiefs on the team, while Jefferson was one of two players selected from the Vikings. The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers led the league with four selections each. Among those players were Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Niners edge rusher Nick Bosa, each of whom was one vote away from being a unanimous selection.
Meanwhile, rookie New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner received 43 First Team votes and seven Second Team votes, becoming the first rookie cornerback to be named a First Team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott in 1981. "That's a big deal to me," Gardner told the AP. "It was one of my goals before training camp. It's something I pray for. I worked so hard for it. It's a true blessing for sure."
First Team All-Pro
Offense
- Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
- Running back: Josh Jacobs, Raiders
- Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins; Davante Adams, Raiders
- Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
- Left tackle: Trent Williams, 49ers
- Left guard: Joel Bitonio, Browns
- Center: Jason Kelce, Eagles
- Right guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys
- Right tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles
Defense
- Edge rusher: Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys
- Interior lineman: Chris Jones, Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, Jets
- Linebacker: Fred Warner, 49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens; Matt Milano, Bills
- Cornerback: Sauce Gardner, Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos
- Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
Special teams
- Kicker: Daniel Carlson, Raiders
- Punter: Tommy Townsend, Chiefs
- Kick returner: Keisean Nixon, Packers
- Punt returner: Marcus Jones, Patriots
- Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Commanders
- Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings
The All-Pro Second Team featured four Philadelphia Eagles -- two each on offense (quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown) and defense (edge rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback James Bradberry). The Eagles also had two First Team selections, both on the offensive line. The Chiefs put two offensive linemen on the Second Team (left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey), while the New York Giants also had a Second Team All-Pro on both offense (left tackle Andrew Thomas) and defense (interior lineman Dexter Lawrence).
Second Team All-Pro
Offense
- Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Eagles
- Running back: Nick Chubb, Browns
- Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, Eagles; Stefon Diggs, Bills; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
- Tight end: George Kittle, 49ers
- Left tackle: Andrew Thomas, Giants
- Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chiefs
- Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
- Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
- Right tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
Defense
- Edge rusher: Myles Garrett, Browns; Haason Reddick, Eagles
- Interior lineman: Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Titans
- Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Rams; C.J. Mosley, Jets; Demario Davis, Saints
- Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Packers; James Bradberry, Eagles
- Safety: Derwin James, Chargers; Justin Simmons, Broncos
Special teams
- Kicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens
- Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Titans
- Kick returner: Kene Nwangwu, Vikings
- Punt returner: Kalif Raymond, Lions
- Special teamer: George Odum, 49ers
- Long snapper: Nick Moore, Ravens