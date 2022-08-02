The NFL preseason schedule gets underway Thursday as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game. Las Vegas finished second in the AFC West with a 10-7 record last season and qualified for the playoffs for just the second time in 19 years, but suffered a 26-19 loss at Cincinnati in the wild card round. Jacksonville (3-14) was last in the AFC South standings for the fourth consecutive campaign after winning the division and reaching the conference championship game in 2017.

Raiders vs. Jaguars spread: PK

Raiders vs. Jaguars over/under: 30.5 points

Raiders vs. Jaguars money line: Las Vegas -110, Jacksonville -110

LV: Raiders have won all three of their previous appearances in the Hall of Fame Game

JAX: Jaguars lost to Carolina in their only previous Hall of Fame Game in 1995

Why the Raiders can cover

This game begins the Josh McDaniels era for the Raiders, who hired the former Denver head coach and New England offensive coordinator in late January after electing not to retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia. McDaniels likely won't be utilizing the offensive duo of former Fresno State teammates Derek Carr and Davante Adams in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, but he'll get a good look at backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens. He is familiar with Stidham, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2019 but did not see action last season after returning from back surgery.

The 25-year-old Stidham appeared in five games for New England in 2020, completing 22-of-44 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Mullens has gone 407-for-630 for 4,861 yards with 26 TDs and 22 picks in 20 contests with San Francisco and Cleveland over the last four years. The 27-year-old product of Southern Mississippi played in one game for the Browns in 2021, throwing for 147 yards on 20-of-30 passing with one TD in a 16-14 loss to the Raiders in Week 15.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Heralded quarterback Trevor Lawrence endured a rough rookie season after being selected with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, throwing only 12 touchdown passes while sharing the league lead of 17 interceptions as Jacksonville mustered a mere three victories. The 22-year-old will be a bystander as the battle to be his backup this season commences on Thursday. C.J. Beathard figures to be in the lead since he has 21 games of NFL experience under his belt, but he is dealing with a groin injury.

The 28-year-old Beathard spent his first four seasons with San Francisco before joining the Jaguars last year, when he appeared in two games and completed both of his pass attempts. In 21 career contests, he is 293-for-499 for 3,502 yards with 18 TDs and 13 interceptions. Jake Luton returned to Jacksonville in February for his second stint with the team after completing 60-of-110 passes for 624 yards with two TDs and six picks over three games with the Jaguars in 2020.

