The Los Angeles Rams will try to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday with lofty stakes in play. The Rams are 0-2 against the 49ers this season and 12-3 against all other opponents, but Los Angeles and San Francisco will face off in the 2022 NFC Championship Game with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Entering the conference championship round of the 2022 NFL playoffs, Los Angeles is 6-3 at home this season, while San Francisco is 8-3 on the road. Both teams also finished strong, with the 49ers winning nine of 11 games and the Rams winning seven of their last eight.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as 3.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds. Before you make any Rams vs. 49ers picks and NFC Championship Game predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine's resident 49ers expert, Micah Roberts, has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director.

Roberts has gone an astounding 10-1 in his last 11 picks involving San Francisco.

49ers vs. Rams spread: Rams -3.5

49ers vs. Rams over-under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: Rams -190, 49ers +160

SF: 49ers are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games

LAR: Rams are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games



Why the 49ers can cover

The Rams have been prolific on offense, but Los Angeles also ranks No. 27 in interceptions, No. 25 in rushing yards, No. 28 in rushing touchdowns and No. 25 in yards per rush attempt this season. San Francisco put together a defensive masterpiece last week, allowing the high-powered Green Bay Packers to score just 13 points while averaging 4.9 yards per play and 3.4 yards per rush attempt.

The 49ers are in the top 10 in scoring defense, allowing 21.5 points per game, and are top-four in total defense (310 yards allowed per game) and yards allowed per drive (28.8). The 49ers are No. 6 in passing defense, giving up 206.5 yards per game, and in the top eight in run defense, first downs allowed and fumbles recovered this season.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams scored 27.1 points per game during the regular season, a top-eight mark, and registered 2.50 points per drive. Los Angeles scored points on 45.9 percent of possessions, No. 3 in the NFL, and was top-10 in total offense (372.1 yards per game) and yards per drive (34.9).

The passing game was the biggest weapon for Los Angeles, with the Rams averaging 273.1 yards per game in the air. The Rams completed 66.9 percent of passes, a top-10 mark, and averaged 8.1 yards per attempt, No. 3 in the NFL. The Rams are a top-10 team in sack avoidance, giving up only 31 in 17 games, and excellent in passer rating (101.6), third down efficiency (43.9 percent) and fumble avoidance (five fumbles in 17 games).

