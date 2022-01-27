The Los Angeles Rams will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the 2022 NFC Championship Game. The Rams and 49ers will face off for the third time this season, with a berth in the 2022 Super Bowl on the line in the third matchup. San Francisco is 2-0 against Los Angeles this season and 8-3 in road games. The Rams are 6-3 at home and 7-1 in their last eight games overall.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rams as 3.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He is 10-6 against the spread in his last 16 NFL picks for a profit of $345.

In addition, Roberts has gone an astounding 10-1 in his last 11 picks involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL lines and trends for 49ers vs. Rams:

49ers vs. Rams spread: Rams -3.5

49ers vs. Rams over-under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: Rams -190, 49ers +160

SF: 49ers are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games

LAR: Rams are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games



Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers are No. 7 in the NFL in total offense, averaging more than 375 yards per game. San Francisco scored 25.1 points per game during the regular season, with above-average marks in passing offense and rushing offense. The 49ers average 8.6 yards per pass attempt, No. 2 in the NFL, and are above average in completion rate, sacks allowed and passer rating. The 49ers also average 127.4 rushing yards per game, ranking in the top 10.

On defense, San Francisco is in the top 10 in scoring defense, points allowed per drive and passing touchdowns allowed. The 49ers are No. 3 in total defense, giving up 310 yards per game, and No. 6 in pass defense. The 49ers also allow only 103.5 yards per game on the ground, while the Rams are in the bottom eight of the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry this season.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles allowed only 21.9 points per game during the regular season, with opponents scoring only 1.85 points per drive, seventh-fewest in the NFL. The Rams excel against the run, giving up 103.2 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry. The Rams also generated 50 sacks in the regular season, No. 3 in the NFL, and were in the top five in passer rating allowed, interceptions and passing touchdowns allowed.

Los Angeles also forced 25 turnovers in 17 games, a top-10 figure, and opponents scored a touchdown on only 51.8 percent of trips to the red zone. San Francisco committed 24 turnovers on offense during the regular season and produced only 212 total yards and 4.1 yards per play against Green Bay last week, all of which should give the Rams confidence on defense.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams picks

Roberts has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins 49ers vs. Rams in the NFL playoffs 2022? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Roberts' Rams vs. 49ers picks, all from the NFL expert who's an amazing 10-1 on picks involving San Francisco, and find out.