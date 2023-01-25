getty-joe-burrow-bengals.jpg
Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching its finale, with just two weeks of playoff football left on the schedule. In the meantime, finalists for eight of the Associated Press' top NFL awards, including MVP and Coach of the Year, were announced Wednesday.

Here are all the top vote-getters for this year's major accolades, with winners set to be revealed at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII:

MVP

Offensive Player of the Year

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
  • Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
  • Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

  • Bills' Sean McDermott
  • Eagles' Nick Sirianni
  • 49ers' Kyle Shanahan
  • Giants' Brian Daboll
  • Jaguars' Doug Pederson

Assistant Coach of the Year