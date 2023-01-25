The 2022 NFL season is fast approaching its finale, with just two weeks of playoff football left on the schedule. In the meantime, finalists for eight of the Associated Press' top NFL awards, including MVP and Coach of the Year, were announced Wednesday.
Here are all the top vote-getters for this year's major accolades, with winners set to be revealed at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII:
MVP
- Bills QB Josh Allen
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Offensive Player of the Year
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Defensive Player of the Year
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
- 49ers DE Nick Bosa
- Chiefs DT Chris Jones
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- 49ers QB Brock Purdy
- Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III
- Jets WR Garrett Wilson
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Jets CB Sauce Gardner
- Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen
Comeback Player of the Year
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Coach of the Year
- Bills' Sean McDermott
- Eagles' Nick Sirianni
- 49ers' Kyle Shanahan
- Giants' Brian Daboll
- Jaguars' Doug Pederson
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Eagles OC Shane Steichen
- 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
- Lions OC Ben Johnson