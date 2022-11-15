Coaches, like quarterbacks, do not individually define a team. But they do have one of the biggest hands in whether their team wins or loses. Recently, some of them -- both first-year hires and longtime veterans -- have looked a lot more promising than others. And now that we're over halfway through the 2022 schedule, every week matters even more as the playoff picture begins to take shape.

With Week 10 in the books, here's a look at which head coaches are on the rise and decline:

Trending up

Mike Vrabel

How do you win your sixth game in seven weeks (with the sole loss coming in overtime to the Chiefs) when you've had to start rookie quarterback Malik Willis twice, lean almost entirely on Derrick Henry, and possess one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL? Coaching, that's how. Vrabel is well on pace for his fifth straight winning season running the Titans, even though his team has a negative point differential and his personnel suggests they belong at 4-5-1, like the rival Colts. Grit makes a difference, especially when Tennessee's on-field identity is such a mirror of his personality.

Steve Wilks

The Panthers aren't world-beaters, but they are competitive, and that's a step up from the Matt Rhule era, at least early this year. Despite one unreliable option after another at QB, Wilks has overseen a slightly more creative offense, unlocking secondary pieces like Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr., while smartly leaning on the bruising D'Onta Foreman. The defense, meanwhile, is playing with renewed energy, as evidenced in the team's recent divisional win over Atlanta. Now 2-3 as the interim, he also deserves credit for the way he navigated Robbie Anderson's ugly and Christian McCaffrey's impactful departure.

Matt LaFleur

The Packers may or may not be back for good, but LaFleur's game plan against the Cowboys sure played a big part in Green Bay snapping a five-game losing streak and upsetting a potential NFC contender coming off a bye. Wisely trusting Aaron Jones early and often, he also let Aaron Rodgers take some aggressive shots against a once-stingy Dallas "D," only to witness A-Rod finally strike big-play chemistry with rookie Christian Watson. Hopefully, as Randall Cobb returns, he finds additional ways to keep Rodgers hot through the air. The QB clearly still has it physically; he just needs a little help.

Trending down

Josh McDaniels

Few coaches are more clearly on the hot seat after McDaniels' Raiders fell to 2-7 against the Colts, who had Jeff Saturday on the sidelines and Matt Ryan back under center. Even Derek Carr's tearful frustration after the latest loss suggested change could be on the horizon. It's not that people expected Las Vegas to be contenders with the former Patriots assistant running the show; they simply expected more of a fight. Carr has regressed under his watch, even with Davante Adams in tow, and all year the club has been wildly streaky, blowing big leads or never gaining them in the first place.

Dennis Allen

Is it really possible the Saints' handpicked Sean Payton successor, endorsed by Payton himself, will go one and done for a franchise that's employed him multiple times? His performance suggests as much. After allowing the sluggish Najee Harris-headlined Steelers to win with 20 points on Sunday, his squad is 3-7 in a bad division, worsened by his inexplicable commitment to Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston under center; neither will save their injury-riddled roster, but at least the latter offers upside. The biggest indictment has been New Orleans' lack of discipline, as well as a porous run "D" despite his defensive background.

Arthur Smith

Not a whole lot of coaching genius going on in the NFC South, eh? Smith deserves props for keeping Atlanta feisty and milking the lineup for all it's worth in the ground game, somehow enabling the Falcons to rank second in the conference in scoring, behind only the Eagles. But his management of the most important position -- QB -- has cost the team a victory on multiple occasions; often, he refuses to even let Marcus Mariota air it out (understandably so), but other times, like in Week 10's loss to Carolina, he's overseen a curiously pass-heavy attack rather than lean on weapons like Cordarrelle Patterson.