We had just one quarterback go on opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Pittsburgh Steelers chose their hometown kid in Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. This means Friday will likely be the day of the quarterback, as three or four should come off the board in the second and third rounds.

Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell are the names to know for this evening, and it will be interesting to see in what order they come off the board. Several teams are still in need of a new quarterback, and I can guarantee you we won't have to wait long in the second round for the first signal-caller to be selected.

Below, we will break down the best fits for the top remaining quarterbacks in the draft (check out our tracker of every pick along with grades and analysis here).

Malik Willis: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have not been aggressive in trying to find Russell Wilson's replacement, and that's fine. Pete Carroll and Co. don't look too interested in Baker Mayfield, didn't take a quarterback at No. 9 overall and seem relatively comfortable with Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Relatively.

Many expect the Seahawks to take a quarterback somewhere in the draft, and they hold back-to-back picks in the second round at No. 40 overall and No. 41 overall. Liberty's Malik Willis could be a fit here, because he has the most upside of any quarterback in this class. In 2021, he became one of nine quarterbacks since 2000 to record 27-plus passing touchdowns, 13-plus rushing touchdowns and 800-plus rushing yards in a single season. Others on that list include Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson (twice), Dak Prescott, Cam Newton and Tim Tebow.

Willis is probably best suited sitting for his rookie season, but as we mentioned, the Seahawks don't seem too worried about their quarterback situation. Willis has the potential to be a franchise player, and Seattle needs that.

Matt Corral: Tennessee Titans

After watching Ryan Tannehill flounder against the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs last season, it started to feel like Tennessee would at least explore its options at quarterback in the offseason. Many thought one was coming at No. 26 overall Thursday night, but Tennessee traded back. The Titans have the third overall pick in the second round, and this is where they could take a quarterback. Willis is certainly an option, but I like Matt Corral here.

Corral led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 record in 2021. He threw for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and rushed for 11 touchdowns, and ended his career with the third-highest career completion percentage in the SEC since 1956. Corral is also just one of five college quarterbacks since 2000 to register a 3,300-plus passing yard campaign while throwing five or fewer interceptions and rushing for double-digit touchdowns. Like Tannehill, Corral is more athletic than people realize, and could end up being the best quarterback in this class when it's all said and done.

Desmond Ridder: Indianapolis Colts

Congratulations to the Colts for ditching Carson Wentz and signing Matt Ryan this offseason, but Matty Ice won't be around too much longer. The Colts need to draft one of these quarterbacks, and Ridder is an intriguing prospect. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 211 pounds, Ridder won 43 games during his time at Cincinnati -- which is the third-most victories recorded by a quarterback in FBS history. He was a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year and four-year starter who showed improvement as time went on. Ridder doesn't have the most impressive arm in this class, but he's a leader, hard worker and gamer.

Sam Howell: Detroit Lions

The Lions were one of my four winners from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the additions of Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams, but the future at quarterback is still a question mark. Jared Goff went 3-10-1 as the starter in 2021, and passed for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He flashed at times, and completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes with a 1.6% interception rate -- the second-lowest of his career. Still, is he a franchise quarterback?

The Lions should take a flier on a quarterback somewhere in this draft, and their options may be limited depending on where they decide to take one. Sam Howell is an interesting prospect, as he was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2019, and named Second Team All-ACC in 2020. He's a dual-threat weapon as well, as Howell rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. The UNC product isn't one of my top three or four quarterbacks in this class, but he's fun and has potential.