The NFL Draft stage seems to have become the hub for one couple's romantic milestones. Briana McAllister and Toby Kostner got married on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. This comes a year after they got engaged on stage during last year's event in Cleveland.

Due to the time and place of the marriage, it wasn't exactly a black tie affair. The onlookers were there for the draft, so they dressed in casual outfits such as jerseys and hats representing their teams.

However, the newly married couple did dress accordingly. McAllister wore gold leaves in her bouquet to represent her love for the New Orleans Saints, her favorite team. She was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt at the 2021 NFL Draft, but she said that was only to make Kostner happy, as he is a Chiefs fan. Kostner, meanwhile, wore a red bowtie to represent his beloved Kansas City squad at the wedding.

"We are pretty happy that they don't play very often because we are a house divided," McAllister, who got married during the sixth round, told NFL Network while still wearing her wedding dress. "Somebody sleeps on the couch."

Like any other respectable Las Vegas wedding, there had to be costumes. Caesars Entertainment is hosting this year's draft, so Julius Caesar and Cleopatra were on stage as the couple exchanged vows.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Mo., which seems like the perfect place for the couple to celebrate their first anniversary.