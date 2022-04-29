For the third year in a row, an Oregon Duck has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. With the fifth pick during Thursday's opening round from Las Vegas, the New York Giants have selected pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux finds himself heading to New York after an impressive career at Oregon where he routinely flashed his first-round potential. He quickly established himself as a force in the Ducks' front seven, earning Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 and continued to ascended over his final two collegiate seasons as he was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2020 and 2021. In 10 games played last season, Thibodeaux totaled 49 total tackles, had 12 tackles for a loss and seven sacks, which helped him become the first defensive player in program history to be named a unanimous All-American.

He now joins a Giants front seven that was in desperate need of adding someone that can get after the quarterback. New York was in the bottom of the league in pressures last season and and only pressured the quarterback on 20.1% of dropbacks (third-worst in the NFL).

Grade: A

Pete Prisco: He is the best pure pass-rusher in this draft. He has the explosive ability the Giants badly need. The question with him now is his character. Does he love the game? But I think he will get past any of that talk and become a dominant edge player. I love this pick.

Scouting Report

Rating: 92.8 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Myles Garrett

Strengths: Explosive, twitchy, powerfully built with strong hands and a quick first step. He explodes off the snap and if he gets a half-step on offensive tackle it's over. Quickly gets into body of offensive tackle and then uses speed-to-power -- plus hand usage -- to consistently create problems on the edge. Can flip his hips like a cornerback, open up and drop into coverage, then has the athleticism and leaping ability to clog throwing lanes on short and intermediate routes. Nonstop motor and freakish strength that can wear out offensive tackles.

Weaknesses: Occasionally gives up the edge in run support, and can sometimes play outside of responsibilities while trying to make splash plays. Sometimes disappears for stretches -- he doesn't lose off the line of scrimmage but he could be more consistently dominant at times. That said, there's a lot to love about his game.

Accolades: