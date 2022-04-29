Following the footsteps of Joey Galloway, Terry Glenn, and Santonio Holmes, Garrett Wilson has become the eighth former Ohio State receiver to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Wilson was selected by the New York Jets with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson significantly improved his draft stock during his final season in Columbus. Last fall, the 6-foot, 188-pound wideout caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 15.1 yards per catch. A two-time All-Big 10 performer, Wilson scored seven touchdowns during his final three games at Ohio State that included four touchdowns in the Buckeyes' late-season win over Purdue.

An incredibly consistent player at Ohio State, Wilson tallied 10 100-yard receiving games. He caught at least five passes in nine games last season while going over the century mark in receiving five times. During the 2020 season, Wilson became the first player in school history to post four straight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

Wilson will look to improve a Jets offense that was 28th in the NFL in scoring last season. His quarterback in New York, Zach Wilson, started 13 games during his rookie season. Along with Wilson, the Jets' receiving corps includes Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, and former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Grade: B

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: The Jets already had a terrific young receiver in Elijah Moore, but Wilson's incredible skill-set -- from speed to separation to catch radius -- should make him their No. 1 receiver in short order. In 2022, Wilson probably won't have a great chance to dominate targets with Moore and Corey Davis on the roster, not to mention the twin tight ends the Jets signed in free agency. But it's not wrong to think by 2023 that Wilson will have a shot to see north of 120 targets in New York's offense. That's the easy assumption -- the bigger worry is that Zach Wilson may hamper the quality of targets that the receiver gets for the next several years. It'll take a jump in accuracy from the signal-caller this year to alleviate concerns for the future.

Scouting Report

Rating: 91.75 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Chad Ochocinco

Strengths: Springy, creative receiver with high-end speed and flashes of brilliant full-extension grabs. More of a juke-based yards-after-the-catch asset than one who'll break tackles or bounce off defenders. Leaping ability stands out. Glides on the field. Will run past many corners. Good, not great releases. Athleticism is there for him to consistently win off the line in time. Impressive route runner because of his athleticism. Should have quick transition to the NFL and become a star down the road.

Weaknesses: Smaller size but fits the modern-day NFL. Some concentration drops on film. Not a physical marvel in jump-ball scenarios; won't dominate when a corner is in the vicinity and it's a 50-50 situation.

