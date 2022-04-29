Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the league honored Dwayne Haskins, who died at the age of 24 earlier this month. Haskins was stuck by a dump truck while walking on foot near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Before picks were announced, the Las Vegas crowd of football fans was asked to observe a moment of silence to honor Haskins.

The draft's announcer said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, earlier this month, former Ohio State, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically lost his life. Please join us in a moment of silence as we honor his memory."

The draft crowd was quiet and the moment of silence was followed by clapping after the announcer thanked the crowd for paying respect to the former quarterback.

The accident occurred around 6:37 a.m. ET. Haskins was in the area to work out with Steelers teammates, according to agent Cedric Saunders.

Following the accident, Steelers head coach said in a statement released by the team, "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."

Haskins was a first round pick in 2019, selected No. 15 overall by Washington. He would have turned 25 on May 3.