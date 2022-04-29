The NFL made one super fan's dreams come true on Thursday when Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince went on stage to present the New York Giants' first-round pick, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Prince joined NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the selection.

Prince has battled a heart condition and has received a heart transplant. While Goodell introduced the Giants fan, he noted that Prince has hopes of being a sports broadcaster in the future.

The New Jersey native is getting his sports career kicked off early, and brought the energy to the announcement. Before he even took the podium, Prince was pumping up the crowd and seemed to be loving the cheers coming his way.

Prince looked thrilled when he saw Thibodeaux was headed to work at MetLife Stadium and applauded the newest member of the squad as the Las Vegas crowd did the same.

Thibodeaux, who said ahead of the draft he wanted to go to a New York team, came out to the stage dancing with a big smile on.

Thibodeaux seemed just as excited to meet Prince, as Prince was to meet Thibodeaux, and the two had a celebratory moment together on the draft stage. Prince even got to be in the draft photo, to capture a moment he will never forget.

Prince learned his wish was coming true while with Giants legend Eli Manning.

The team said the needed someone they can "rely on" and wanted their biggest fan to be that person. Prince graciously accepted and came ready to go on Thursday night.