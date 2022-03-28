We are now just one month away from the 2022 NFL Draft, and our opinions on this class, the top prospects and who will go No. 1 overall have changed dramatically over the past few weeks. In fact, odds are this next month will shake up mock drafts even more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and while general manager Trent Baalke said that the franchise is open for business if anyone would like to move up to the top spot, odds are that won't happen. The Jags selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick last season, so we can rule out Jacksonville taking a quarterback again, and the Jaguars' additions in free agency make it seem as though they could be eyeing a pass-rusher as opposed to offensive line help.

Below, we will break down the odds for which player will go No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, per Caesars Sportsbook. Only six players have odds shorter than +7500.

Player School Current Odds Odds last month DE Aidan Hutchinson Michigan -300 +160 (1st) DE Travon Walker Georgia +350 -- OT Ikem Ekwonu N.C. State +1200 +800 (4th) OL Evan Neal Alabama +1200 +200 (2nd) QB Malik Willis Liberty +2200 +4000 (6th) DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon +2500 +400 (3rd)

Hutchinson was the favorite last month to go No. 1 overall, and now he's the heavy favorite. At -300, he's not even really worth putting money on at this point. Walker is an interesting riser, however, as he wasn't even in the top 10 last month. He may be worth putting money on right now.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Georgia's Walker is "a realistic possibility" to jump Hutchinson and land in Jacksonville. He dominated the NFL Combine, as his 4.51 40-yard dash time was the fastest for a player weighing at least 270 pounds since 1999, per PFF. Walker measured in at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds.

The offensive linemen falling down the list was caused by a combination of factors. The Jaguars franchise-tagged left tackle Cam Robinson, but also signed All-Pro offensive guard Brandon Scherff in free agency. It was thought Neal could go first overall since he's played multiple positions on the offensive line, but now it seems unlikely Jacksonville would triple dip after making two important decisions there already.

While the Jaguars won't be taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, it's worth noting Willis has the shortest odds compared to any other signal-caller. As of now, it appears he has a great shot to be the first quarterback off the board.