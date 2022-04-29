The first 10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft went off without a hitch, but madness occurred in the middle of opening night. The New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, in that order, traded up for the No. 11, No. 12 and No. 13 overall picks.

Washington spent just a minute or so on the clock at No. 11 overall, before striking a deal to send the pick to the Saints for the No. 16 overall pick, the No. 98 overall pick and the No. 120 overall pick. With that pick, New Orleans landed one of the top wide receivers in the draft in Chris Olave out of Ohio State. Olave finished his collegiate career with the most receiving touchdowns in Buckeye history (35). He's a player who can stretch the field, but is also a smooth route runner who can make an immediate impact for Jameis Winston and this offense.

Right after that, the Lions sent the No. 32 overall pick, No. 34 overall pick and No. 66 overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings for pick No. 12 overall and pick No. 46. With the No. 12 overall pick, the Lions took another receiver in Alabama's Jameson Williams.

While he tore his ACL in the National Championship loss vs. Georgia, there was no way this speedster was going to fall out of the first round. In 2021, Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a First Team All-SEC playmaker, and led the SEC in receiving yards. The quarterback situation in Detroit may be in question, but Williams is a player who will make Jared Goff's life easier.

After that pick was announced, it was the Eagles' turn to trade up. They sent the Houston Texans the No. 15 overall pick, No. 124 overall pick, No. 162 overall pick and No. 166 overall pick for the No. 13 overall pick. Here, Philly broke the streak of receivers being taken by selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The 6-foot-6 monster was the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award winner, and a unanimous All-American. He's a run-stuffer who can dominate the trenches for years to come.