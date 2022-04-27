Former Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is considered by many to be one of the best players available in the 2022 NFL Draft. Our CBS Sports prospect rankings place him as the No. 3 best player behind Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama's Evan Neal, but CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Josh Edwards for example has him as his No. 1 overall prospect.

The Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 is -140 to be a top five pick Thursday night according to Caesars Sportsbook. Only two other players have shorter odds. "Sauce" won't have to wait long to hear his name called once the draft kicks off, and he himself believes he's the best player coming out.

"I feel like I'm the chosen one," Gardner said of overcoming adversity as a kid in Detroit and player at Cincinnati, per NJ.com. "I feel like I'm the best in the draft. There's no doubt about it. There's no way I can be a bust. That shouldn't even be an option."

Last season with Cincinnati, Gardner recorded 40 total tackles, four passes defensed and three interceptions to go along with a career-high three sacks. The former Bearcat was named First Team All-AAC in all three collegiate seasons played.

With both the New York Jets and New York Giants holding two picks apiece in the top 10, many mock drafts have Gardner heading to the Big Apple in one way or another. "Sauce" was asked about performing on that big stage New York provides, and he told NJ.com he could thrive there.

"It'll be easy," Gardner said. "The older I get, the better I want to get. I don't want to be one of those guys who gets to about 30 and they say, 'Ah, he's about to retire.' At 30, I want to be playing my best. I want to be better than I was when I was 25."