The 2022 NFL Draft may not be overflowing with must-have quarterback prospects, but that doesn't mean all eyes won't be on the signal-callers when picks start rolling in on April 28. The track record of recent Day One QB selections is spotty, to say the least, but the demand is often greater than the supply. And the number of teams that could be in the market for an addition under center this year is not small. Here, we've attempted to sort the suitors by likelihood of making an early (first two rounds) investment at the position:

Near-locks

Carolina Panthers (No. 6): It's possible they could open camp with Sam Darnold "entrenched" as the starter, but that would run counter to everything they've said and attempted to do regarding long-term QB plans. They're one of the few teams to both fail at a blockbuster addition and forgo a lower-tier veteran flyer this offseason. Consensus top two prospects Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis could both be in play just outside the top five.

Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20, No. 52): Few teams have been as open about their interest in top QB prospects, and they essentially committed backup/spot-starter money to Mitchell Trubisky, who could start in Week 1 but appears to be more of a hedge against Mason Rudolph failing to emerge as the placeholder/No. 2. In what's considered to be a weaker QB class, they may well be able to sit tight and take the best passer still on the board.

Good bets

Atlanta Falcons (No. 8, No. 43): It's possible they could delay the hunt for Matt Ryan's successor until 2023, letting Marcus Mariota absorb QB1 reps while addressing any number of other needs. But team owner Arthur Blank has also spoken openly about their immediate need to identify their next 15-year face of the franchise, and it's not every year you own a top-10 pick.

New Orleans Saints (No. 16, No. 19, No. 49): By adding a first via trade with the Eagles, they may simply be gearing up to surround Jameis Winston with help for a quick run at the NFC South. But would they really pass up a prospect they like if he's on the board outside the top 15? Neither Winston nor new backup Andy Dalton is an overly promising long-term bet.

Seattle Seahawks (No. 9, No. 40, No. 41): They may give ex-Broncos starter Drew Lock, a throw-in to their big Russell Wilson trade, a shot this summer. But there's no way they're content at the position. Even if they pull off a late Baker Mayfield trade, they could easily throw another dart here, much like they did with Wilson and Matt Flynn back in 2012.

Wild cards

Detroit Lions (No. 2, No. 32, No. 34): We don't doubt Dan Campbell and Co. believe they can win old-school football games with Jared Goff. But we doubt they're fully comfortable at the position, and they have the ammo to make either an early splash for athletic upside (Malik Willis?) or a later swing on someone like Matt Corral or Desmond Ridder, as Goff competition.

Houston Texans (No. 3, No. 13, No. 37): Third-rounder Davis Mills flashed promise as a rookie in 2021, but is he stopping them from taking another swing, especially now that Deshaun Watson is officially gone? They seem like a long shot to "waste" their top pick at QB considering Mills' potential, but what if an intriguing name is there in the second?

Philadelphia Eagles (No. 15, No. 18, No. 51): By dealing one of their three firsts to the Saints to pick up a 2023 first, they're likely doubling down on the plan to give Jalen Hurts a final crack at earning the permanent job, before reassessing next offseason. But they need a better arm and have sniffed around plenty of potential upgrades. What if a top name slides?

Tennessee Titans (No. 26): Sure, they're a playoff team right now, with not a ton of ammo early in the draft. But Ryan Tannehill, soon to be 34, is pricey and could be expendable after 2022. Who's to say they couldn't take a page out of the Chiefs' playbook and prioritize the future at QB, even with a veteran playoff starter already in tow?

Washington Commanders (No. 11, No. 47): After giving up picks for Carson Wentz, they've likely turned their attention to filling holes around the new QB. But Ron Rivera is tired of the one-and-done "fixes" under center, so it's possible they could make a draft-night pivot if the right guy slides, adding longer-term insurance behind Wentz, who can be easily cut after 2022.

Dark horses

Indianapolis Colts (No. 42): Trading for Matt Ryan signals they're still all in on winning now, so it makes sense they'd use their one early pick to help the soon-to-be 37-year-old QB, not replace him. But the reason they dealt for Ryan is because they've failed, for years, to identify/acquire a sustainable solution.

Minnesota Vikings (No. 12, No. 46): They swallowed the pricey pill of a Kirk Cousins extension to add financial flexibility for the new regime, so theoretically, their eyes will be on competing in 2022-2023. But new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah surely knows it'd be wise to consider what life beyond Kirk looks like.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 27, No. 60): As long as Tom Brady is under center, the focus will always be on winning now. It's tough to imagine TB12 endorsing an early investment at QB if he came out of "retirement" to make another title run. But if the rumors of Brady's wandering eyes are true (and the Bucs realize he may be gone, one way or another, after 2022), it might not hurt GM Jason Licht to give himself more than Kyle Trask as a fallback.