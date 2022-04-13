The Indianapolis Colts have had an eventful offseason, trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, then trading for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and trading for former Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. More additions are coming via the draft, but the Colts are also eyeing one of the top free agents available.

This week, free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visited the Colts, per NFL Media. Gilmore is also being pursued by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are clearly set on repeating next year. Indy could use an addition at cornerback, as the Colts traded Rock Ya-Sin to the Raiders and only added Brandon Facyson on a one-year deal.

Gilmore was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers in the middle of last season. He played just eight games in 2021 due to an injury that forced him to miss the beginning of the season, but recorded two interceptions, two passes defended and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

CBS Sports actually hypothesized Indy was after Gilmore earlier this month, as team owner and CEO Jim Irsay said during an interview with the Colts' official website that general manager Chris Ballard was attempting to land another difference-maker on defense.

"We could have, there could be -- it would have to be at the right price because we don't have much cap room -- an addition that excites some, but we'll see," Irsay said. "It's possible, I know Chris Ballard is looking hard at that. Trying to find the right individual, it has to be the right guy at the right number. But one more veteran possibly to come in and make a big difference."

That "right number" is going to be important for the Colts, because it would be hard for a veteran like Gilmore to pass up on playing for a championship team in L.A.