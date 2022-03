The 2022 NFL offseason is in full swing. Several big-name quarterbacks found new homes ahead of the kickoff of the legal tampering period Monday, but now dozens of notable veterans are actually hitting the market, free to negotiate with other teams. From blockbuster moves to bargain-bin shopping, we've got you covered below with a running tracker of every team's 2022 additions, including external signings and trade acquisitions:

Dallas Cowboys

Steelers WR James Washington (1 year)

LB Leighton Vander Esch (1 year)



WR Michael Gallup (5 years, $62.5 million)

WR Noah Brown (1 year)

TE Jeremy Sprinkle (1 year)

TE Dalton Schultz (franchise tag)

S Malik Hooker (2 years, $8 million)

LS Jake McQuaide (1 year)

Jets S Marcus Maye (3 years, $28.5 million)

RB Boston Scott (1 year, $1.75 million)

S Anthony Harris (1 year)

WR Greg Ward (1 year)



Panthers DE/OLB Haason Reddick (3 years, $45 million)

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders