The NFL won't be releasing the 2022 NFL schedule until May 12, but the league did give us a small taste of what's to come by revealing the times, dates and teams that will be playing in the five international games this year.

This year's international schedule will be making history and that's because the NFL will be holding its first regular-season game ever in Germany, which will feature Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as the home team for a game being played in Munich.

Besides the game in Germany, the NFL will also be featuring three other games in Europe that will all be played in London. Fans in England will be getting some star power this year with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson both playing games in London.

The fifth international game will be played in Mexico City, which will mark the first time since 2019 that the NFL has played a game south of the border.

Here's a look at all five games on the international schedule:

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 2)

Vikings vs. Saints in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network). The Saints will be making their third trip to London, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL behind only the Jaguars. It's fitting that these two teams are playing, because no NFC teams have been to London more than Minnesota and New Orleans. This will mark the third trip across the pond for both teams, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL, behind only the Jaguars. The Vikings and Saints are both 2-0 in their previous trips to London.

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 9)

Giants vs. Packers in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network). Aaron Rodgers finally gets to play in England! The NFL has been playing in London since 2007 and in that time, the Packers are the only team that has yet to play there. In a twist, the Packers will be hosting the first team to ever play a regular season game in London: The New York Giants. This will be the Giants third trip to London, which will be tied with the Saints and Vikings for the second-most ever. This game will mark the first time that the reigning MVP has played in London.

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 30)

Broncos vs. Jaguars in London at Wembley Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+). Fans in London will get a first-hand look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos uniform and that's because Denver will be headed to England for a game against Jacksonville. The Jaguars have been making an annual trip to London in every season since 2013, so it's no surprise that they're in this game. Not only will fans in England get to see Wilson, but they'll also get a first-hand look at the past two No. 1 picks in the NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker.

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 13)

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network). For the NFL's first regular-season game ever in Germany, the league has decided to send some firepower to Munich with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers headed to Munich and they'll be facing the Seahawks. With this game, Brady will become the first NFL QB ever to start a game in three different foreign countries (England, Mexico, Germany).

Week 11 (Monday, Nov. 21)

49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). With the Cardinals and 49ers set to play on a Monday night, this will be the only international game that's not scheduled for a Sunday. This will actually be the second time this divisional rivalry has been played out of the country. Back in 2005, the 49ers and Cardinals played the NFL's first international regular-season game ever.

This is the only international game that will feature two teams that both made the playoffs last season.

The five international games is tied for the most that the NFL has ever held in a single-season. Besides these five games, we also know that the Chiefs will be hosting the Chargers on Thursday night in Week 2. As for the rest of the NFL schedule, it will be released on May 12.