The 2022 NFL regular season gets underway on Thursday, September 8 when the Los Angeles Rams begin the defense of their Super Bowl title by taking on the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Rams will look to avoid the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, while the Bills, who are the season-opening 2023 Super Bowl favorites, will hope to justify the faith of oddsmakers with an impressive performance on the national stage in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022.

The Bills are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 53 in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football analyst R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes as SportsLine's No. 1 expert in NFL picks against the spread. He went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. Moreover, he's also 44-33 on NFL picks involving the Rams, lending critical insight into this matchup.

White is known for cashing out big in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest twice since 2015. He also cashed big on his NFL futures in 2021, including nailing Jonathan Taylor as the NFL rushing leader at 10-1. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, White has studied the Bills vs. Rams Week 1 matchup from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread selection. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Rams:

Bills vs. Rams point spread: Bills -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over-under total: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Bills -135, Rams +115

BUF: Bills have covered four of the last five meetings in this rivalry

LAR: Rams have covered five consecutive season-opening games

Why the Bills can cover

Last year, the Bills were the only team in the NFL to rank in the top five in overall offense and defense. Many observers believe they will be improved on both sides of the ball, which is why they are favored to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title this year. Last season, they finished 11-6 and won the AFC East before falling 42-36 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Quarterback Josh Allen is an MVP frontrunner and is widely regarded to be the most versatile signal-caller in the game. Last year, he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while completing 63.3% of his passes. He also was the team's second-leading rusher behind Devin Singletary (870 yards) with 763 yards and six scores. Additions such as versatile rookie running back James Cook have many observers predicting an even more lethal attack.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams return many key components from their title run starting with head coach Sean McVay, who reportedly turned down offers in the broadcasting realm to return to the sideline for a sixth season with the club. Last year, the team acquired numerous veterans in an urgent effort to bring home a Lombardi Trophy and, while a few of those players have departed, they have been replaced by capable stalwarts.

For instance, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner left Seattle and will fill the void left by Von Miller who, coincidentally, left for Buffalo. Reliable veteran wideout Robert Woods is now in Tennessee, but the offense will be aided by the acquisition of Allen Robinson, who left Chicago to join the Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the club to a title in his first year under center and most of his core weapons return including Cooper Kupp, who logged 1,947 receiving yards and scored 16 touchdowns last year.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

