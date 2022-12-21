Just three weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, so we are back with another edition of our MVP watch poll.

A panel of 10 voters each submitted the top five names on their early MVP ballots, and those ballots were tabulated using a weighted points system to determine the leader. A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote worth four points, a third-place vote worth three, a fourth-place vote worth two, and a fifth-place vote worth one.

After all that tabulating was done, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made up some ground and tied Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts atop the leaderboard. Hurts finished with 8 of 11 first-place votes in our poll last week, but captured just 4 of 10 this week. Mahomes, meanwhile, increased his total from 3 first-place votes to 5, which allowed him to leap into a tie with Hurts despite actually receiving a fourth-place vote this time around.

Without further ado, let's get to the voting breakdown.

The panel of voters: Jonathan Jones, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Josh Edwards, Tyler Sullivan, Jeff Kerr, Chris Trapasso

The full MVP leaderboard

T-1. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (52) Last Week: 1st

T-1. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (52) Last Week: 2nd

3. Bills QB Josh Allen (28) Last Week: 4th

4. Bengals QB Joe Burrow (26) Last Week: 3rd

5. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (8) Last Week: 5th

T-6. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (2) Last Week: 5th

T-6. 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa (2) Last Week: 8th

Dropped out: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Most first-place votes:

Patrick Mahomes (5 out of 10)



Jalen Hurts (4)

Josh Allen (1)

Most second-place votes:

Jalen Hurts (5)

Patrick Mahomes (3)

Josh Allen, Joe Boe Burrow (1)

Most total ballots:

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow (10 out of 10)



Justin Jefferson (6)

Tyreek Hill (4)



Tua Tagovailoa, Nick Bosa (2)

Positional representation:

QB (5)

WR (1)

EDGE (1)

So who will actually win?

Mahomes is now a significant betting favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, thanks to Hurts' shoulder injury that looks likely to keep him out this weekend against Dallas, and potentially the remainder of the regular season. It therefore looks like it would take a misstep on the part of the Chiefs and/or for Hurts to come back at some point in the next couple weeks in order for somebody to overtake Mahomes.