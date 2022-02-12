The 2022 Super Bowl will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The two starting quarterbacks will make their Super Bowl debuts, but took very different journeys to get there. Both were No. 1 overall picks, but Joe Burrow made history by becoming the first quarterback to go No. 1 and take his team to a Super Bowl in the first two seasons. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent his first 12 seasons in Detroit, where he never won a playoff game, but he's now led the Rams to the big game in his first season in Los Angeles.

When is the Super Bowl 2022? Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Los Angeles is a four-point favorite in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 48.5. Before locking in any 2022 Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 Super Bowl on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl LVI. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 12-1. You can only see the model's Super Bowl 2022 picks at SportsLine.

Top 2022 Super Bowl picks

After simulating every snap of Super Bowl LVI 10,000 times, the model is backing Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon to score a touchdown in the game at -111 odds. Mixon has rushed for almost 200 yards in the 2022 NFL playoffs, including an 88-yard performance last game against the Chiefs.

Moreover, Mixon's pass-catching abilities have been on full display the last five games, logging stat lines of 3-27, 6-51, 4-28, 7-40, and 6-70-1 through the air. The Rams allowed the ninth-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL this season and have given up a total of 17 touchdowns to running backs this season. The model sees Mixon scoring 0.74 touchdowns on average, making him a solid value to score at -111.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl parlays

The model locked in Super Bowl 56 picks and says one side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model's 2022 Super Bowl best bets and Rams vs. Bengals parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top picks for Super Bowl LVI? And which other NFL picks should you target for a massive 12-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Super Bowl best bets from a model on a 137-97 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.