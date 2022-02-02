The last time the Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Super Bowl, Sean McVay was in just his second season as head coach and Zac Taylor was his quarterbacks coach. Three years later, McVay has returned to the NFL title game, but this time, Taylor is on the other sideline as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Intrigue in the 2022 Super Bowl is high after the Rams made blockbuster moves to acquire players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, while upstart Cincinnati made an incredible turnaround from a four-win campaign last season.

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 48.5. Before locking in any 2022 Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Top 2022 Super Bowl picks

After simulating every snap of Super Bowl LVI 10,000 times, the model is backing Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon to score a touchdown in the game at -111 odds. Mixon ended the regular season as the team leader in touchdowns scored with 16 and was directly involved in 40 percent of Cincinnati's offensive plays. Mixon finished the regular season with more yards from scrimmage (1,519) than any other Bengals skill player and played in one fewer game than Ja'Marr Chase, who finished with 1,476.

The Rams kept San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell out of the end zone last Sunday, but they gave up a rushing touchdown to Arizona's James Conner in the wild card round and two to Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette the following week. With tight end C.J. Uzomah's (knee) status up in the air, the Bengals are likely to do most of their work out of three-wide receiver sets, making it difficult for Los Angeles to stack the box against Mixon. The extra space should create an opportunity for Mixon to find the end zone, and the model projects he scores in 70 percent of simulations.

How to make 2022 Super Bowl parlays

