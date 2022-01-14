The Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, when they routed the Houston Oilers 41-14 in a wild-card game. They weren't able to build off that victory, however, as they dropped a 20-10 decision to the then-Los Angeles Raiders in the divisional round. The AFC North-champion Bengals (10-7) will try to end their drought and avenge that loss when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) on Saturday in a 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend contest.

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5.

Bengals vs. Raiders spread: Cincinnati -5.5

Bengals vs. Raiders over-under: 48.5 points

Bengals vs. Raiders money line: Cincinnati -230, Las Vegas +190

CIN: Bengals are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

LV: Raiders are 0-5 ATS in their last five meetings with Cincinnati



Why the Bengals can cover

After being selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his rookie campaign cut short when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 against Washington. The 25-year-old from LSU came back with a vengeance in 2021, leading Cincinnati to its first division title in six years. Burrow was sixth in the NFL with 4,611 passing yards and ranked eighth with 34 touchdown tosses after recording four against both Baltimore and Kansas City in his last two outings.

Burrow set single-season franchise records with those totals and helped make the Bengals the first team in league history to possess a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers who all were under the age of 26 in the same season.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas enters the playoffs having won five of its final seven regular-season games, with one victory coming against a postseason qualifier and the other four versus teams also in contention at the time. It has enjoyed plenty of success in tightly-contested games this year, as seven of its 10 triumphs were by one score, including four in overtime. The Raiders are in the midst of a four-game winning streak during which they have outscored their opponents by a total of 12 points.

The Raiders have overcome plenty of adversity in 2021 to reach the playoffs for only the second time since appearing in Super Bowl XXXVII following the 2002 season, and several players have set single-season franchise records in the process. One is Derek Carr, who ranked fifth in the NFL with a career-high 4,804 passing yards and eclipsed the previous team mark of 4,689 set in 2002 by Rich Gannon. Carr's favorite target was Hunter Renfrow, who finished with personal bests of 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdown catches.

