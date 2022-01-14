The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022. Pittsburgh closed the NFL schedule with three wins in its last four games to earn a spot in the NFL playoff bracket. As a result, the Steelers will bring a 9-7-1 record into a high-profile matchup against the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are 12-5 overall and 7-2 at Arrowhead Stadium, the venue that will host this AFC matchup.

Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chiefs as 12.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46 in its latest Chiefs vs. Steelers odds.

Chiefs vs. Steelers spread: Chiefs - 12.5

Chiefs vs. Steelers over-under: 46 points

Chiefs vs. Steelers moneyline: Chiefs -800, Steelers +550

PITT: Steelers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

KC: Chiefs are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games



Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh can take advantage of a shaky Kansas City defense . The Steelers are in the top 10 of the NFL in turnover avoidance, committing only 20 in 17 games, and the Steelers have only 11 interceptions, a top-eight figure in the league. That ball security is helpful against Kansas City, particularly with the Chiefs allowing 368.9 total yards per game. That is the sixth-worst mark in the NFL in total defense, and the Chiefs are also in the bottom six in pass defense, giving up 251.4 yards per game through the air.

Kansas City has only 31 sacks this season, with opponents averaging 7.3 yards per pass attempt against the Chiefs. The Chiefs are also below-average against the run, giving up 117.6 yards per game and the second-worst mark in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (4.8). Kansas City is dead-last in yards allowed per drive and third-worst in yards allowed per play, with the No. 24 mark in first downs allowed and the No. 25 ranking in fourth down efficiency allowed.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are averaging 4.5 yards per carry this season, sprinkling in an effective running game when needed. Pittsburgh is dead-last in the NFL in run defense, allowing 146.1 yards per game, and the Steelers are also last in allowing 5.0 yards per carry to the opposition.

The Chiefs lead the entire NFL in multiple categories, including first downs (419), yards per drive (39.7), points per drive (2.72), third down efficiency (52.2 percent) and fourth down efficiency (66.7 percent). Kansas City is also in the top five in total offense, scoring offense, scoring percentage, yards per play, passing offense and sack avoidance, putting together a unit with very few weaknesses.

How to make Steelers vs. Chiefs picks

