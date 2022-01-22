The San Francisco 49ers' wild-card victory at Dallas last weekend marked the fifth consecutive postseason in which a No. 6 seed has advanced to the divisional round. A total of six teams have reached the conference championship game as a sixth seed since 2005, with two winning the Super Bowl. San Francisco (11-7) hopes to join the group when it visits the NFC North champion Green Bay Packers (13-4) on Saturday in the 2022 NFL playoffs. The 49ers have won three straight playoff meetings with the Packers, including the 2019 conference title game.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers as 5.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds.

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Packers -5.5

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 47.5 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: Packers -240, 49ers +200

SF: 49ers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

GB: Packers are 12-5 against the spread this season



Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco was fourth in the NFL in rushing during the regular season, gaining an average of 127.4 yards per game. Elijah Mitchell led the team and ranked eighth in the league with 963 yards despite missing six contests. The 23-year-old rookie posted five 100-yard performances and nearly recorded another in his postseason debut as he ran for 96 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's 23-17 triumph against the Cowboys.

Another threat on the ground is Deebo Samuel, who carried 10 times for 72 yards and a TD versus Dallas. The 26-year-old gained the most rushing yards in a game by a wide receiver in NFL playoff history, overtaking James Lofton (71 against Dallas in 1983) for the record. Samuel, who led the 49ers during the regular season with career-highs of 77 catches and 1,405 receiving yards, was second on the team in rushing with 365 yards and has averaged 6.6 per carry while producing eight touchdown runs over his last nine contests.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers threw for more than 4,300 yards in 17 games this season and generated 39 passing touchdowns during the regular season. No team tossed fewer interceptions (seven) or committed fewer turnovers (13) than the Packers, who completed nearly 68 percent of their passes.

The Packers also averaged 7.6 yard per pass attempt, allowing only 33 sacks this season. Green Bay finished in the top 10 in both third down efficiency (43.6 percent) and fourth down efficiency (59.1 percent), making it difficult for opponents to close drives. In fact, the Packers scored on 44.5 percent of possessions, averaging 2.54 points per drive and 35.9 yards per drive, both of which rank in the top five.

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

