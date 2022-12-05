The 2022 NFL season is three-quarters complete. That means the playoff picture is taking shape, with contenders in both conferences looking to not only secure postseason berths but lock up top seeding.

Below, find an updated playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC playoff standings

NFC playoff standings

On the bubble / eliminated

AFC NFC Patriots (6-6) Commanders (7-5-1) Chargers (6-6) Lions (5-7) Raiders (5-7) Falcons (5-8) Browns (5-7) Packers (5-8) Steelers (5-7) Cardinals (4-8) Colts (4-7-1) Panthers (4-8) Jaguars (4-8) Saints (4-8) Broncos (3-9) Rams (3-9) Texans (1-10-1) eliminated Bears (3-10) eliminated

Projected first-round matchups

AFC

No. 5 Bengals at No. 4 Titans

No. 6 Dolphins at No. 3 Ravens

No. 7 Jets at No. 2 Chiefs

NFC