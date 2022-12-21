With just three weeks left to play in the regular season, there are still 27 teams in playoff contention, which I'm only pointing out, because that's the tied for the most ever this late in the season.

Even the 4-9-1 Colts could still make the playoffs if everything goes their way over the next three weeks, and I mean everything.

One team that won't be making the playoffs is the Rams. With their loss to the Packers on Monday, the Rams were officially eliminated, which ties them with the 1999 Broncos for the earliest that a reigning Super Bowl champion has ever been eliminated.

Right now, not only are there still eight playoff spots up for grabs, but all 14 seeds -- seven in the AFC and seven in the NFC -- are still waiting to be clinched.

With that in mind, we're going to project the 14 teams that are going to make the playoffs along with their seed. The projections are based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh plugged some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and using those numbers, not only were we able to figure out the playoff chances for every team, but we're also going to project the entire playoff field.

Alright, let's get to this week's playoff projections. Actually, before we do that, here's a mock draft (click here) that Texans, Bears, Rams, Cardinals and Broncos fans might want to read. Those five teams have officially been eliminated and if you're a fan of one of those three teams, a mock draft will probably be much more exciting to read than this projection.

As for everyone else, let's get to the projection.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, be sure to click here. For a breakdown of the current playoff picture, be sure to click here.

AFC playoff projection

1. (AFC East champion) Bills The Bills have to close the season with two of their final three games on the road, but the computer doesn't seem to care about that as it's still projecting that Buffalo will finish the season with the top seed in the AFC. The Bills are also being given the best chance of winning the Super Bowl at 19.69%, which is just ahead of the Eagles, who are at 18.94%. Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Bengals, Patriots

2. (AFC West champion) Chiefs The Chiefs have been playing with fire over the past two weeks with one-score wins over two bad teams (Broncos, Texans). Fortunately for Kansas City, the computer doesn't punish you for ugly wins. The computer still feels that the Chiefs will end up with the No. 2 overall seed. Remaining schedule: Seahawks, Broncos, at Raiders

3. (AFC North champion) Bengals For the past three weeks, the computer couldn't make up its mind on who would win the AFC North, but now, it seems pretty sure that the winner is going to be the Bengals. According to SportsLine, the Bengals have a 59.8% chance of taking home the division title, which is well ahead of the Ravens (40.2%). Remaining games: at Patriots, Bills, Ravens (Tied for fifth-most difficult remaining schedule)

4. (AFC South champion) Titans Four weeks ago, the Titans appeared to be in total control of the AFC South, but after losing four straight games, there's now some serious drama in the division. Despite that losing streak, the computer is still giving Tennessee a 60.6% chance of finishing first in the division (Jaguars are at 39.1%). There's a good chance the division title could be on the line when the Titans travel to Jacksonville for their regular-season finale. Remaining games: Texans, Cowboys, at Jaguars

5. Wild Card 1 Ravens The Ravens are slowly falling apart. After losing to the Browns in Week 15, the Ravens are no longer in first place in the AFC North and the computer doesn't think Baltimore will be able to reclaim the top spot now that Cincinnati has it. Fortunately for the Ravens, the computer does think they're a lock to make the playoffs, giving them a 98.6% chance of getting in. Remaining schedule: Falcons, Steelers, at Bengals

6. Wild Card 2 Chargers After choking away a playoff berth last year, the computer feels pretty confident that the Chargers will be able to redeem themselves this season. Not only will the Chargers be getting in, but SportsLine has them as the sixth seed and one big reason the computer likes them so much is because they have the easiest remaining strength of schedule of any team in the NFL. Remaining schedule: at Colts, Rams, at Broncos

7. Wild Card 3 Dolphins The Dolphins are in a total free fall right now, but the computer does think they're still going to sneak into the postseason. According to SportsLine, the Dolphins have a 61.6% chance of getting in, which is way ahead of the next two closest wild card contenders in the Patriots (27.2%) and Jets (19.6%). The biggest thing working in Miami's favor is that it has a better conference record than both teams, which is the tiebreaker that would be used if there's a three-way tie. Remaining schedule: Packers, at Patriots, Jets

Here's a list of the playoff chances for all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Jaguars (41%), Patriots (27.2%), Jets (19.6%), Raiders (2.4%), Browns (0.5%), Colts (0.3%), Steelers (0.3%), Broncos (Eliminated), Texans (Eliminated)

Note: The 6-8 Jaguars have a higher chance of getting into the playoffs than the other contenders listed here because Jacksonville still has a viable chance to win the AFC South title.

NFC playoff projection

1. (NFC East champion) Eagles Jalen Hurts might be dealing with a shoulder injury, but that's not really impacting the way the computer feels about the Eagles right now. Even if Hurts is forced to sit this week and the Eagles lose, all they would have to do is win one of their final two games to get the No. 1 seed. If they get the No. 1 seed, then Hurts will be able to rest his shoulder with Philly on a bye in the wild card round. The computer views the Eagles as a lock for the top seed, which means Hurts should have plenty of time to heal. Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, Saints, Giants

2. (NFC North champion) Vikings The Vikings might be projected to finish as the second seed in the NFC, but the computer doesn't seem to have much respect for them. Despite being tied for the second-best record in the NFL, the Vikings are only being given the seventh-best chance of winning the Super Bowl. The computer is putting their chances at 3.55%, which ranks behind the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Bengals, Cowboys and Ravens. Remaining schedule: Giants, at Packers, at Bears

3. (NFC West champion) 49ers The 49ers have officially won the NFC West, which means they'll definitely be hosting at least one playoff game in January. The computer loves the 49ers, but the one issue with San Francisco is that its led by a rookie QB. In all of NFL history, no rookie QB has ever led their team to the Super Bowl. Remaining schedule: Commanders, at Raiders, Cardinals

4. (NFC South champion) Buccaneers The NFC South is a total mess right now and the computer almost malfunctioned while trying to figure out who's going to win it. The 6-8 Bucs currently have a one-game lead over the three other teams in the division, who are all tied at 5-9. Thanks to that one-game lead, the computer thinks the Bucs will hold on, giving them a 74.1% chance of winning the division. The computer also likes the fact that the Bucs have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule. Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, Panthers, at Falcons

5. Wild Card 1 Cowboys The computer had the Cowboys locked in as the No. 5 seed before their loss to Jacksonville and it still has them in that slot after the loss. The Cowboys are too far behind Philly to move up and too far ahead of the other wild card contenders to move down. The problem for the NFL is that we're staring at a very real scenario where a 13-4 Cowboys team has to play on the road in the wild card round against a 7-10 NFC South team. Remaining schedule: Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders 6. Wild Card 2 Giants After beating the Commanders, the Giants are now in a prime position to get into the playoffs. If they can win just one of their final three games, that will almost certainly be enough to put them in and the computer thinks they'll win at least one of those three games. The Giants aren't a lock just yet, but the computer is giving them an 87.5% chance of getting in, which means it should happen as long as they can avoid an epic meltdown. Remaining schedule: at Vikings, Colts, at Eagles 7. Wild Card 3 Seahawks The final playoff spot currently belongs to the Commanders, but the computer thinks that the Seahawks will eventually be the last team standing after a three-way death fight between Washington, Seattle and Detroit. According to SportsLine, the Seahawks have a 37.5% chance of getting in, which is just slightly ahead of the Commanders (31.5%) and Lions (30.8%). The computer has the Seahawks and Lions both finishing 9-8 and if that happens, Seattle would get in thanks to its head-to-head win over Detroit in Week 4. Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, Jets, Rams

Here's a list of the playoff chances for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Commanders (31.5%), Lions (30.8%), Panthers (16.3%), Packers (12.7%), Saints (4.9%), Falcons (4.8%), Cardinals (Eliminated), Rams (Eliminated), Bears (Eliminated)

Wild card round projection

AFC

(7) Dolphins at (2) Chiefs

(6) Chargers at (3) Bengals

(5) Ravens at (4) Titans

Bye: Bills

NFC

(7) Seahawks at (2) Vikings

(6) Giants at (3) 49ers

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles