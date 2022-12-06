We saw some major action in Week 13 when it came to the AFC playoff picture. The Kansas City Chiefs fell out of the No. 1 seed, while the Buffalo Bills went from a wild card spot to the top dog! As a result, the Miami Dolphins are now among the teams fighting for a wild card. Strap in, because the final few weeks of the regular season are going to be dramatic.

There are several teams jockeying for wild card spots. Could all four AFC East teams make the postseason this year? Will the Cincinnati Bengals put together another amazing run? Let's talk about this playoff picture as it stands now. Below, we will list the current AFC division leaders, and then rank the current wild card contenders.

Current AFC division leaders

These can change, but here are the top four seeds at the moment:

Buffalo Bills (9-3) Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) Baltimore Ravens (8-4) Tennessee Titans (7-5)

AFC wild card contenders, ranked

1. Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

The Bengals are 8-2 in their last 10 games after starting the season 0-2. They of course are coming off of an upset victory over the Chiefs, and they have now defeated Kansas City in seven out of the past eight meetings! This Bengals team as a whole is clearly finding their groove. Joe Burrow is playing great ball, Ja'Marr Chase is back dicing up secondaries and Samaje Perine has been straight-up awesome in place of Joe Mixon. I'm interested to see if he will get more touches once Mixon returns. Just another weapon Zac Taylor can rely on down the stretch.

I think we also have to give credit to this Bengals defense -- a unit that has been playing physical ball as of late. The Bengals don't belong on this list, because they are going to end up winning the division.

The Jets over the Dolphins? Yes, that's how I'm feeling right now. New York lost to Minnesota in what was a thrilling game, but even in the loss there was so much good to take away. Mike White still looks like a major upgrade over Zach Wilson. He completed 31 of 57 passes for 369 yards and two interceptions Sunday. The first interception was a ball that got popped up in the air, and the second was him trying to make a play in the red zone with the game on the line. If you don't believe that White is a major upgrade at this point, take into consideration that rookie wideout Garrett Wilson had a career day with eight catches for 162 yards. Another reason I have the Jets above the Dolphins right now is because of another rookie that has emerged by the name of Zonovan Knight. He rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries this past week.

This reenergized Jets offense has the backing of a very good defense, and I'm intrigued to see how they finish the year.

3. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

I'm a fan of this Dolphins team, but it's going to take me some time to get over the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The defense rattled Tua Tagovailoa, who missed several throws he usually makes, while Brock Purdy, this year's Mr. Irrelevant, looked legitimately good against Miami's defense. It's true that the Dolphins were missing their two starting offensive tackles on Sunday, which actually just concerns me more. Miami reportedly signed Eric Fisher on Monday, and placed Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher is a left tackle. Is Terron Armstead going to miss more time? Is Fisher going to play on the right side?

The Dolphins can beat anyone with their explosive passing attack, but it was shocking to see them go 0-7 on third down last week. I also think Miami's defense limits this team's ceiling as a whole. Mike McDaniel has this franchise on the right track, but there are still some questions I have when it comes to this year's squad.

TV cameras caught Mac Jones screaming on the sideline during the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills on Thursday night, and I understand why. The play-calling appears to be a problem, and it didn't really look like the Patriots were interested in trying to come back in the second half. That loss was not on Jones.

The Patriots have a solid defense, but they are on a two-game losing streak and have the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills still left on their schedule. I was intrigued by this team a few weeks ago, but they won't be attracting any Super Bowl tickets like they did in the middle of last season.

Are the Raiders on the rise? CBS Sports research guru Doug Clawson gave me five reasons why Vegas can make a run: Easy-ish schedule, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams are balling out, the pass rush has been impressive recently, they are starting to win close games, and finally, they went on a run late in the year last season. Maybe they can do it again.

When you look at the schedule, the Raiders face a bad Los Angeles Rams team, a .500 Patriots team, a very average Pittsburgh Steelers team, a 49ers team with a third-string quarterback, and a Chiefs team that may be resting starters in Week 18. Vegas snuck into the playoffs last year. I'm not counting them out just yet, and you shouldn't, either. I mean, Jacobs and Adams are on pace to break Raiders single-season rushing and receiving yards records, respectively. They have combined for 64% of the Raiders' total yards this season, which is the highest rate by any duo in the NFL.

Yikes. I keep wanting to believe in the Chargers, but they look very average. Injuries have definitely affected this team on both sides of the ball, so it's hard to view them as a legitimate contender this go-round. Their easy schedule down the stretch is going to keep them in the playoff conversation, but this team is not built to make some deep run.

OK, I'll bite. Really, the Browns should be in the "Not quite good enough" category you'll find below. Deshaun Watson looked terrible in his first game in two years, but that was probably to be expected. Maybe he's capable of providing a spark at the end of the year? I can't rule that out just yet.

The win over the Houston Texans on Sunday was fascinating to me. Cleveland scored 27 points, but the offense scored zero touchdowns. Those 27 points are the most points scored by a team without an offensive touchdown since 1999, when the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Steelers, 29-10. Sunday also marked the first game in Browns history where they had a punt return touchdown, a pick-six and a fumble return touchdown in the same game. It's the first time any team has accomplished this since the 2014 Green Bay Packers. We'll find out more about the Browns next week, as they pay a visit to the Bengals.

Not quite good enough

These teams are not "dead" just yet, but may be soon.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Better luck in 2023.