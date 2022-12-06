patrick-mahomes-usatsi-cbs-chiefs.jpg
USATSI

The 2022 NFL season is three-quarters complete. That means the playoff picture is taking shape, with contenders in both conferences looking to not only secure postseason berths but lock up top seeding.

Below, find an updated playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC playoff standings

1
Bills
Record: 9-3
2
Chiefs
Record: 9-3
3
Ravens
Record: 8-4
4
Titans
Record: 7-5
5
Bengals
Record: 8-4
6
Dolphins
Record: 8-4
7
Jets
Record: 7-5

NFC playoff standings

1
Eagles
Record: 11-1
2
Vikings
Record: 10-2
3
49ers
Record: 8-4
4
Buccaneers
Record: 6-6
5
Cowboys
Record: 9-3
6
Giants
Record: 7-4-1
7
Seahawks
Record: 7-5

On the bubble / eliminated

AFCNFC

Patriots (6-6)

Commanders (7-5-1)

Chargers (6-6)

Lions (5-7)

Raiders (5-7)

Falcons (5-8)

Browns (5-7)

Packers (5-8)

Steelers (5-7)

Cardinals (4-8)

Colts (4-8-1)

Panthers (4-8)

Jaguars (4-8)

Saints (4-9)

Broncos (3-9)

Rams (3-9)

Texans (1-10-1) eliminated

Bears (3-10) eliminated

Projected first-round matchups

AFC

NFC