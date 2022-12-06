The 2022 NFL season is three-quarters complete. That means the playoff picture is taking shape, with contenders in both conferences looking to not only secure postseason berths but lock up top seeding.
Below, find an updated playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:
AFC playoff standings
NFC playoff standings
On the bubble / eliminated
|AFC
|NFC
Patriots (6-6)
Commanders (7-5-1)
Chargers (6-6)
Lions (5-7)
Raiders (5-7)
Falcons (5-8)
Browns (5-7)
Packers (5-8)
Steelers (5-7)
Cardinals (4-8)
Colts (4-8-1)
Panthers (4-8)
Jaguars (4-8)
Saints (4-9)
Broncos (3-9)
Rams (3-9)
Texans (1-10-1) eliminated
Bears (3-10) eliminated
Projected first-round matchups
AFC
NFC