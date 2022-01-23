It's a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Chiefs (13-5) won last year's matchup, 38-24, before falling to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl. Buffalo (12-6) won a rematch, 38-20, in Week 5 this season as quarterback Josh Allen accounted for four touchdowns. That home loss started talk that the Chiefs' hopes of getting to a third straight Super Bowl might be done. However, Patrick Mahomes and company won the AFC West and have won 10 of their past 11 games. Which NFL prop bets should you target for Sunday's game?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 1.5-point favorite in its latest NFL odds, and the over-under for total points is 54. Caesars has numerous choices for NFL prop bets for this highly-anticipated AFC showdown. Before locking in any NFL playoff props for Bills vs. Chiefs, you need to check out the NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's top NFL experts.

Alex Selesnick (aka PropStarz) is up almost 117 units on NFL props and futures plays over the past two seasons. Mike Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, whose work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on many other prestigious platforms. Larry Hartstein is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert with a 60 percent hit rate in his last 117 picks. R.J. White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

Top NFL prop picks for Chiefs vs. Bills

NFL expert R.J. White is all over a prop this weekend that he expects to pay off easily, betting on Bills quarterback Josh Allen to go over 50.5 rushing yards. When the teams met in Week 5, Allen rushed for 59 yards in the Bills' comfortable victory. He's also topped 60 rushing yards in four straight games and went over 100 against the Buccaneers in Week 14. Kansas City's defense isn't nearly as stout against the run as Tampa Bay, so Buffalo's star signal-caller could have a big day.

Allen's running ability is a major part of Buffalo's game plan, and he rushed for 763 yards during the regular season, averaging 6.3 per carry. The Chiefs allow 4.8 yards per attempt, the second-worst mark in the NFL, and have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks. They rank 21st against the run overall, allowing 117.6 yards per game, so Allen and Devin Singletary should both have room to run. Allen has averaged 60.6 rushing yards in five career postseason games.

