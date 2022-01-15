The 2022 NFL playoffs have arrived, and that means it's time to focus on quality and not quantity, both on the field and with your NFL props bets. Sunday features half of the six games on the 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, and the stars will be out in force. The first game of the day features QB Tom Brady and the Bucs at home against standout rookie WR DeVonta Smith and the Eagles at 1 p.m. In the 4:30 p.m. ET CBS slot, QB Dak Prescott's Cowboys host electrifying WR Deebo Samuel and the 49ers, and then at 8:15 p.m. ET, star rookie RB Najee Harris and the Steelers visit the Chiefs and all-world TE Travis Kelce.

Samuel is averaging almost 88 yards per game and faces a Dallas pass defense that is 20th in the league. Will he light it up Sunday? Caesars Sportsbook favors Samuel to go over 63.5 receiving yards (-125) in its latest NFL Wild Card Weekend props odds, and the over-under on his rushing yards is 28.5 (under -120). If you think you know how these star players will fare Sunday, jump on some of the numerous props bets on 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend. Before locking in any NFL playoff props for Sunday, you need to check out the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Over the past two seasons, Selesnick (aka PropStarz) is up almost 117 units on NFL props and futures plays. For $100 bettors, he has brought a more than $11,600 return. PropStarz specializes in NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

Through the 18-week regular season, PropStarz is an impressive 53-37 on his picks for SportsLine, and last week he was all over Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett to go over 56.5 receiving yards (-115).

The expert knew that Seattle's top receiver had been through a rough battle with COVID, but he also knew through his sources that the wideout was back to full health. Lockett went out and caught five passes for 98 yards and two TDs, including a 43-yarder, to cash that bet easily.

Now, after sifting through the hundreds of available NFL prop bets for Sunday's Wild Card Weekend action, he has found five picks he loves. He's only sharing his NFL prop picks at SportsLine.

Top NFL prop picks for Wild Card Sunday

One prop bet that he loves for NFL Wild Card Weekend: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott will go under 69.5 combined rushing and receiving yards (-115) against San Francisco. The expert says the 2016 fourth overall pick might be playing through a knee injury, but even so, his numbers have been fading for some time. Elliott hasn't had 100 yards from scrimmage since Week 6 and has failed to top this total yardage number in seven of his past nine games.

Elliott is averaging only 56 combined rushing and receiving yards over that nine-game span. His ineffectiveness at times has opened the door for Tony Pollard. PropStarz says that if not for Elliott's draft pedigree and contract status, Pollard would likely be receiving the bulk of the touches. As it stands, it is about a 50/50 split, and they will be facing a stout 49ers defense that is second in rushing DVOA and has allowed the eight-fewest receiving yards to running backs.

How to make Wild Card Sunday prop bet picks

PropStarz has locked in four other 2022 NFL playoff prop picks, including one on a "forgotten" pass-catcher who will be a key component this week that you need to jump on right away. You can only see which 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend props you should be picking over at SportsLine.

What are the five best 2022 NFL Playoffs prop bets you can make? And which under-used pass-catcher do you really need to back on 2022 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the best 2022 NFL Playoffs prop bets, all from the expert who is up almost 117 units the past two years, and find out.