Just one more ticket needs to be punched for NFL Championship Weekend after the Los Angeles Rams upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third thriller of the weekend to end on a walk-off field goal, 30-27, in the divisional round on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are now underway in what figures to be a great game on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

What just might be the best weekend on the NFL calendar got off to a dramatic start on Saturday. The NFL divisional playoffs figured to be exciting with four intriguing matchups on the slate and the first game of the weekend on Saturday didn't disappoint.

The action kicked off Saturday afternoon with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans in Nashville and came down to a game-winning 52-yard field goal by Bengals rookie Evan McPherson which lifted Cincinnati into the AFC title game.

The nightcap also came down to a walk-off field goal as veteran Robbie Gould kicked the 49ers into the NFC title game and sent Aaron Rodgers and the Packers into an unknown future.

Below we've got the dates and times for the remainder of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15

(4) Bengals 26, (5) Raiders 19

(3) Bills 47, (6) Patriots 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

(2) Buccaneers 31, (7) Eagles 15

(6) 49ers 23, (3) Cowboys 17

(2) Chiefs 42, (7) Steelers 21

Monday, Jan. 17

(4) Rams 34, (5) Cardinals 11

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

(4) Bengals 19, (1) Titans 16

(6) 49ers 13, (1) Packers 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

(4) Rams 30, (2) Buccaneers 27

(3) Bills at (2) Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

AFC Championship

(4) Bengals at (3) Bills or (2) Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship

(6) 49ers at (4) Rams, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)