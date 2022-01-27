After what were some wild and somewhat bizarre games this past weekend, all the tickets have been punched for NFL Championship Sunday.

What just might be the best weekend on the NFL calendar got off to a dramatic start Saturday. The NFL divisional playoffs figured to be exciting with four intriguing matchups on the slate, and the first game didn't disappoint.

The action kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans in Nashville and came down to a game-winning 52-yard field goal by Bengals rookie Evan McPherson, which lifted Cincinnati into the AFC title game. The nightcap also came down to a walk-off field goal, as veteran Robbie Gould kicked the 49ers into the NFC title game and sent Aaron Rodgers and the Packers into an unknown future.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-27, in the third consecutive thriller of the weekend to end on a walk-off field goal.

The weekend ended with what may have been the best game of the NFL season, and possibly the greatest postseason game ever, in Kansas City as Buffalo's Josh Allen and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes put on an aerial show. The visiting Bills rallied for what figured to be a game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left for a 36-33 lead, but that was still too much time for Mahomes, as the Chiefs kicked a game-tying field goal as regulation ended to send the game into overtime. The Chiefs won the toss and marched down the field to win on a Mahomes to Travis Kelce touchdown pass.

Here are the dates and times for the remainder of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15

(4) Bengals 26, (5) Raiders 19

(3) Bills 47, (6) Patriots 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

(2) Buccaneers 31, (7) Eagles 15

(6) 49ers 23, (3) Cowboys 17

(2) Chiefs 42, (7) Steelers 21

Monday, Jan. 17

(4) Rams 34, (5) Cardinals 11

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

(4) Bengals 19, (1) Titans 16

(6) 49ers 13, (1) Packers 10

Sunday, Jan. 23

(4) Rams 30, (2) Buccaneers 27

(2) Chiefs 42, (3) Bills 36, OT

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

AFC Championship

(4) Bengals at (2) Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC Championship

(6) 49ers at (4) Rams, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)